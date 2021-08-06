Rocky grad Tutskey is now a national champion

Last December, he became the associate head coach for both men’s and women’s track and the assistant cross country coach at John Carroll University near Cleveland.

He always tried to stay in shape and be active through all those years although perhaps not in the way most people of his generation do it.

"I’ve tried to go out and do the distance running thing and just lift weights and cross-fit and some other things, but it’s really just not the same as going out to a track and sprinting and doing track and field workouts," Tutskey said. "It’s just the training aspect I really just enjoy. I like to go out and challenge myself and find new ways to stay in shape."

A little less than two years ago, in September 2019, he decided to really challenge himself, to see what he could do competitively with a full season of training.

He set his sights on running the 60 meters indoors in a meet in Louisiana in the spring of 2020 but, as with almost everything else in that time period, the meet was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.