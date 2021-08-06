Rocky grad Tutskey is now a national champion

When Danny Tutskey was at Rock Island High School in the late 1990s, he was one of the top sprinters in the state of Illinois.
He qualified for the 1998 Illinois high school track meet in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 relay. He ran the 100 in 11.03 seconds that spring and at the state meet in Charleston missed qualifying for the state finals by a hundredth of a second, running 11.14.
Tutskey is now a grizzled old man of 41.
But the other day he ran 10.82.
That was good enough to win the national title at the USA Track and Field Masters Championships in Ames and it is the best time by a 40-and-over sprinter in the world this year. He also won the 200 meters.
It’s not that Tutskey has discovered some sort of fountain of youth or miracle anti-aging drug. This is the product of hard work, the culmination of a two-year quest to show that 41 is the new 21.
After a stellar running career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, during which he was a nine-time All-American and once ran a 10.3 100, Tutskey has had a long and successful career as a coach.
He served as an assistant at Augustana, North Central and Plainfield East High School near Chicago before becoming the head track coach at Ursiline, a women’s college in Ohio.
Last December, he became the associate head coach for both men’s and women’s track and the assistant cross country coach at John Carroll University near Cleveland.
He always tried to stay in shape and be active through all those years although perhaps not in the way most people of his generation do it.
"I’ve tried to go out and do the distance running thing and just lift weights and cross-fit and some other things, but it’s really just not the same as going out to a track and sprinting and doing track and field workouts," Tutskey said. "It’s just the training aspect I really just enjoy. I like to go out and challenge myself and find new ways to stay in shape."
A little less than two years ago, in September 2019, he decided to really challenge himself, to see what he could do competitively with a full season of training.
He set his sights on running the 60 meters indoors in a meet in Louisiana in the spring of 2020 but, as with almost everything else in that time period, the meet was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I felt like if I just stopped training at that point or stopped in general it would be quitting and that’s just not in my nature," Tutskey said. "I figured I owed it to myself for all the work I’d put in to just stick it out and see what I could do if I actually got to run in a meet."
The new objective became the USATF nationals in Ames two weeks ago, but Tutskey approached the event loaded with doubts.
About a week earlier, he had a workout that just didn’t feel right and left him sore and uncertain. An old coach from his college days at La Crosse helped him through it.
"He told me just to stick to things that I like and that if you stop, you’ll probably never reach that breakthrough," Tutskey said. "He said it’s probably not as bad as you think it is. He obviously ended up being right."
Tutskey still wasn’t sure how well he could do, and he became further frustrated when the preliminary heats of both the 100 and 200 were canceled because several entries dropped out.
When he finally stepped to the starting line for the 100 finals on July 24, he shocked everyone, himself included.
Running in Lane 1 rather than in a more favorable position in the middle of the track, he blew away the competition.
At that point in time, he didn’t know he had run the fastest time in the world this year.
"I crossed the finish line and I heard the time and I had this jolt of energy, this adrenaline rush," Tutskey said. "I walked back toward the finish line and I heard it again so I jogged right off the track to the practice area because I couldn’t believe what I did.
"I really didn’t know what to do with myself. I was surprised. I was excited."
The moment was made sweeter by the fact that friends and family, including his father, were there to see it.
Jerry Tutskey, who served as the director of recreation for the city of Rock Island for 22 years, videotaped every race Danny ever ran in college. This was the first time he had a chance to watch his son with the naked eye rather than peering through a camera lens.
Needless to say, Jerry is pretty proud of what the kid achieved.
"He’s in great shape," Jerry said. "His legs are like tree trunks. For someone 41 years old, he’s amazing."
Danny doesn’t figure he is done. He still would like to see what he can do in the 60 meters. When he was training for that event last year, he ran the distance in 6.94 seconds, just short of Aaron Thigpen’s 15-year-old American masters record of 6.90.
"That’s kind of what I have my eye on is the American record for the 60 meters indoors," he said. "I’m kind of resting now and I’ll start training again in September.
"I need to try and do it sooner rather than later," he added. "It’s going to get tougher each year."