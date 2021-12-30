2021 year end: Running returns to streets of Q-C

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 and TBK Bank Quad Cities Marathon returned to the streets of the Quad Cities after COVID-19 interrupted in-person races in 2020.
Edna Kiplagat, a 2012 Olympian for Kenya and the 2017 Boston Marathon champion, became the oldest female winner in the 47-year-history of the Bix 7 on July 24.
Just four months shy of her 42nd birthday, Kiplagat out-kicked a pair of Americans in the final three miles to win in 37 minutes, 17 seconds.
In a sprint to the finish, Leonard Korir staved off American Frank Lara by a second to claim his third Bix 7 men's title.
"Experience and training," Korir said afterward as the difference makers in his winning effort. "I trained well for this race."
In late September at the Quad Cities Marathon, Tyler Pence — the head track and cross country coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield — prevailed in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race.
However, the event came with controversy.
Kenyans Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet were well ahead of the pack, but a bicycle rider leading them through the course mistakenly went the wrong way and the runners were disqualified.
“At that intersection where that incident happened, the course was well-marked,’’ tournament director Joe Moreno said. “The signage is well-displayed. The volunteers are there. And the fourth element is those elite runners have a meeting the day before to get familiar with the course."
Hirut Guangul captured her sixth Quad Cities victory in the women's race, running the seventh fastest time (2:40:54) in the history of the race.
— Matt Coss