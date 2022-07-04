Allbaughs capture 5K races at Genesis Firecracker Run

Everything lined up for Devin and Kelsey Allbaugh in Monday morning's Genesis Firecracker Run.

The husband and wife each finished first in the 5K Independence Day race through East Moline.

Devin, a Pleasant Valley High School graduate, won the men’s 5K in 15 minutes, 20 seconds ahead of runner-up Dan Froeschle (15:31). Kelsey won the women’s 5K in 18:53 in front of Grace Boleyn (19:14).

Keith Sands won the men’s 10K in 35:40 and Apryl Campbell won the women’s 10K in 40:22. Alonzo Bautista (5:52) and Emalyn Millar (6:25) won the men’s and women’s 1-mile run, respectively.

The Allbaughs, who met in college at Minnesota State-Mankato, reside in Bettendorf with three young kids, so they typically have a different training schedule. Devin prefers the earlier morning runs and Kelsey goes second.

They’ve run a few races together, but Monday’s 40th edition of the Firecracker Run was the first race they both earned first-place finishes.

“We have three kids, so finding someone to watch the kids is usually the hardest part,” Devin said. “We usually have to take turns running.”

Their training intensity for specific races doesn’t always match, but things worked out on this year’s Fourth of July run.

“Right before the race starts, when we toe the line we always tell each other good luck, run fast,” Kelsey said, “that’s kind of our thing.”

Kelsey has finished near the top of the leaderboard various years, but this was her first win at the Firecracker.

“I knew she would win,” Devin said.

Kelsey is a teacher at Forest Grove Elementary School in the Pleasant Valley school district.

Devin works at Running Wild in Davenport and is the manager of the Running Wild Elite race team, which features many of the top local QC runners. The team is training for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on July 30, which will be the team’s one-year anniversary.

“It keeps you motivated, especially when you have a lot of other things going on in life,” Devin said.

“I would say the best thing about our team is having a community,” Kelsey said. “It’s really great to have a group of people to not only go out and compete with us, but we have such a good group of friends.”

Dalton Martin placed third in the men’s 5K, followed by Anthony Pena and Tanner Osing. Laura Thomsen was third in the women’s 5K, followed by Maddie Miller and Josie Case.

Sands, a United Township High School and Augustana College grad, is also a member of Running Wild Elite.

His win in the 10K came in his first go at the Firecracker in the distance.

“I’ve done the 5K many, many times growing up,” he said. “I just bumped up to the marathon a few weeks ago, so it just felt natural to do a longer, slower race. I don’t have the 5K speed right now.”

He finished 14 seconds ahead of Moline graduate Jon Hutton. Samuel Long placed third, followed by Aaron Skopec, and Eli Soliz. In the women’s 10K, Becca Mallon was runner-up, followed by Morgan Meseke, Lindsey Gidel and Kelley Timmerman.

“It’s excellent having a close collegiate community,” Sands said of his race team. “I didn’t run for a couple years out of college because it’s hard to just do it for yourself. But when you’ve got a group of talented former collegiate runners trying to still run fast, PR, that means everything.”

