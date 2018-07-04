The last time Spencer Smith tried his hand at competing in the Genesis Firecracker Run, he was still in junior-high school.
Having recently completed a much-decorated prep cross country and track & field career at Alleman and set to continue in both sports as a preferred walk-on at the University of Iowa, he decided to return to road racing this summer.
That included Wednesday morning's 36th annual Firecracker Run on the streets of downtown East Moline. Making his third Firecracker appearance after previously participating in the mile and 5K runs, Smith decided to test himself and take on the 10K for the first time.
On a warm and muggy morning, Smith finished his 10K debut as a winner, hitting the finish line in a time of 33 minutes, 54 seconds, to best Rock Island's Joseph Puetz by 20 seconds.
"(Puetz) was closing with a half-mile to go, so I was lucky to get the win," said Smith. "I was feeling dead by then. Going into the race, I'd gone 20 minutes without any water, so I really wanted some. I just had to hydrate along the course, trying to keep cool, otherwise the heat would've gotten to me."
Beating both the heat and the competition, Smith followed up a first-place finish at the Komen Quad-Cities Race for the Cure with his second road-racing title of the summer. He now is looking ahead to running the Bix 7 at the end of July.
"I'd done track club every summer, but this year, I switched back to road races," said Smith, who finished 12th in last fall's Class 2A state cross country meet in Peoria, then took second in the 1,600 and third in the 3,200 at the recent 2A boys' state track meet in Charleston.
"When I was considering going to college, I knew I'd be running 5K and 10K courses, so my goal was to get used to it in the summer and get myself prepared for the fall. I'm trying to get a lot of good base miles, not looking for speed, but to get my endurance built up."
Even though he was taking on the Firecracker's 10K course for the first time, Smith came in with his sights set high.
"My goal was to win," he stated. "I looked at past 10K results, and time-wise, I knew my training put me in contention to win. I'm thankful I was able to get it done."
PV grad takes 5K
The winner of the Genesis Firecracker Run 5K titles in 2013 and '14, former Pleasant Valley standout Austin O'Brien made Independence Day a triple-crown day as he earned his third victory with a time of 15:37.
Now a resident of Waukee, Iowa, the 2010 PV graduate finished nearly a half-minute ahead of runner-up Tanner Osing of Moline, who posted a 16:03 clocking. Osing in turn edged Davenport's Ben Lloyd by six seconds for the runner-up spot.
"The Firecracker is a race I try to come to every year," said O'Brien, a member of Iowa state-championship teams in both cross country and track during his days as a Spartan. "It's super-fun, and it's a fast course. The heat was a factor, so I purposely went at it slower than I wanted."
Although holding back somewhat to combat the warm race-time temperatures, O'Brien still wanted to give maximum effort.
"It was a very hard effort. I came in hoping to go under 15:10, but you've got to make adjustments for the heat," he said. "I could feel the heat around the second or third miles, so it was a smart move."
A pair of recent high school graduates, United Township's Dalton Martin and Moline's Andrew Ellison, finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Martin hit the finish in 16:53, followed by Ellison in 17:02.