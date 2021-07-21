20-year-old sprints have become a Bix fixture

Froehlich, who has handed off the race director duties to Michelle Juehring, said the sprints very quickly became his favorite part of Bix weekend, even above the traditional Saturday morning seven-mile race.

"It’s really caught on," he said. "It’s just flooded with people. Fifteen minutes beforehand you wonder if people are going to come out and then it floods. People are lined up all the way down the street. It’s really exciting."

As with other aspects of Bix weekend, the sprints have evolved through the years.

In the early days, they were held on Friday night after the Arconic Jr. Bix 7 and Froehlich said they once were postponed by weather until Saturday morning prior to the main race.

In 2005, he had the great idea of running the event later in the evening and bringing in Musco Lighting to illuminate that quarter-mile stretch of Brady.

"It was going to be so neat because it was pitch black and we had these lights," he said. "But we had these shadflies that came down and swarmed the lights, and the runners were running and they were getting in their faces.

One participant described it as "running into a cloud of bugs."