48th Annual Bix 7 will feature a new teams competition

A new team competition event is expected to add a fast dimension to the 48th annual running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 on July 30.
Race Director Michelle Juehring announced the new competition Wednesday during a news conference held at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
“The new event is Caesars Sportsbook Teams Competition,” Juehring said. It will be sponsored by The Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf, which also sponsors the Caesars Rewards Military Division that which provides a free race entry for all active duty military and active duty military reserve service members.
“We’ve already had teams contact us because we’re going to cap the team numbers at 40,” she said.
“Anyone can be part of a team, but what we are saying is that we have elite-level athletes that are coming to do this,” Juehring said. “Game on. From what we’re hearing there are many big races like ourselves that offer this opportunity, so we’re proud to bring it here to the Quad-Cities.”
Kyle Ekberg, director of runner experience for the Bix 7, said that each team will be comprised of five runners, and the teams will compete for cash prizes.
“We’re hoping to have some of the best running clubs and semi-pro running teams from the Midwest and beyond.
“The top three teams will score, and by scoring we mean that we’re going to add up their total time, and the lowest total time is what we’re going to use,” he said.
Ekberg said that the idea started a couple of years ago. “We saw that some of the bigger races such as the Shamrock Shuffle in Chicago that do this, and so we knew there were some logistical challenges to see if it was compatible with our race and how we can get the teams out here.
“But we’ve already seen a huge influx of interest from a lot of the team captains and coaches for these teams because there’s a huge demand for this type of racing where people get to do it together where now you’re second, third and fourth runners, their time and their place matter where it didn’t before.
“So now that first 100, 200 people that finish the race a lot of them will be on teams and it’s going to be faster and more competitive than ever,” Ekberg said.
Right now 40 teams seems to be a manageable number, he said, but if need be that number can possibly be expanded later.
Teams will have their own green bibs. The chips for all runners this year will be in the bib instead of something that is tied to a shoelace.
Prize money will be given for the top three teams of a men’s and a women’s division. The first place will receive $1,000, second place will receive $500 and third place will receive $250. The money will be paid out to their running club or team captains who will distribute it appropriately.
“On top of that they could win individual money, too,” Ekberg said, adding that the men and women running on these teams, “are going to be really fast. They are that good.”
A virtual element to the race will remain for people who want to run it virtually, Juehring said.
Of course, race weekend will kick off on Thursday, July 28, with the Genesis Sports Medicine Brady Street Challenge. Then there will be the Arconic Jr. Bix on July 29.
Race day will be wide open after two years of dealing with COVID-19.
For those who don’t want to run the seven miles, there is the Prairie Farms Quick Bix.
There is the Premier Buick GMC Dealers’ First Responders’ Challenge, where the top three teams will win cash prizes for their department. In appreciation for stepping forward at the hardest moments, race entry fees will be waived.
There is the Premier Buick GMC Dealers’ High School Challenge, where the first Iowa or Illinois male and female high school finishers to cross the Bix 7 finish line wins $1,000 for their high school. All Iowa and Illinois incoming freshman and outgoing seniors are eligible to participate.
There is the All City Challenge sponsored by the Scott County Regional Authority. The award is compiled by taking the five fastest men and women from each city. These times are divided by 10 to get the average time of all 10 runners from each city.
Of course, there is the Beat the Elite Challenge sponsored by the Quad-City Times with $2,000 up for grabs for the winner.
With the new teams competition coupled with all the usual Bix challenges, "It is going to be a great year," Juehring said.
