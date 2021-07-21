5 things to know about Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend

With the 47th Quad-City Times Bix 7 quickly approaching, here's what you should know before the race:
1. It’s named after a Quad Cities legend
Leon Bismark “Bix” Beiderbecke was a foremost jazz pianist, cornet player and composer in the 1920s. His recording of “Singin’ the Blues” was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1977, and his life has been the subject of multiple films and books.
He was a Davenport native and, after his early death in 1931, was buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens in Davenport. This year marks the 90th anniversary of his death.
Want to learn more about Bix Beiderbecke? The lower level of the River Music Experience, 129 N. Main St., Davenport, is a museum dedicated to Bix and his life. For hours and more information, visit bixmuseum.org
2. There’s still time to register
Choose between the Quad-City Times Bix 7, a 7-mile course, the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, a 2-mile course, at 8 a.m. Saturday. For the kids, there is the Arconic Jr. Bix on Friday night. All participants get an official race shirt and commemorative poster.
For the Bix 7 and Quick Bix, online registrations must be completed by 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 23. The last chance to register in person is at packet pickup sessions at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at RiverCenter in downtown Davenport. Expo hours are: Thursday, July 22, from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Arconic Jr. Bix participants can register online, at the expo and until the beginning of that race at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23.
3. Kids of all ages can participate
Kids of all ages can participate in the Bix! The Arconic Jr. Bix starts at 6 p.m., Friday, July 23.
Ages 8 to 12 will run seven-tenths of a mile, starting and ending on East 4th Street, and ages 6 to 7 will run half a mile, also starting and finishing on East 4th Street. Ages 5 and under will run 70 yards, starting and ending on East 3rd Street, and crawlers will move across a carpet square. Parents are welcome to accompany their child in the 5-and-under age group.
Children with physical or neurological disabilities are welcome — accommodations will be provided. A special lane will be available for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers or children who need to accelerate slower. For children with noise sensitivity, ear muffs can be loaned or disposable ear plugs can be given upon request.
4. There will be road closures in Davenport
To get ready for the Bix, roads will be closed around the race route. Parking along the race routes is prohibited, and vehicles will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense from 5 a.m. Saturday until the race is over. The closures are:
- Brady Street from 4th Street to Palmer Drive: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.
- 3rd Street from Brady to Ripley: 9 a.m. Friday to noon Sunday
- Emerson, Pershing from River Drive to E. 2nd St.: 10 a.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday
- 3rd Street from River Drive to Brady, 4th Street from River to Pershing, LeClaire Street from River Drive to 4th Street, Iowa Street from 3rd to 4th streets: 1 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday
- Iowa Street from 2nd Street to 4th Street: 1 p.m. Friday to midnight Sunday
- Brady from River Drive to 4th Street, 2nd Street from Perry to Main, Pershing from 2nd to 4th: 6 a.m.-noon Saturday.
There will be no shuttle service this year. Race Director Michelle Juehring encourages participants to “use any of the parking lots and or available street parking.”
Davenport Police say all three downtown parking ramps will offer free parking from 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, until noon, Sunday, July 25.
Police also remind runners that parking on the grass on or near the railroad tracks south of River Drive is prohibited. The tracks are active during the race, and are private property.
5. There’s plenty to do, even if you’re not running
Even if you’re not running the race, there’s still plenty to do Bix weekend! This year Bix Block Parties (events put together by local business owners) will replace the Street Fest of past years, in an effort to bring more attention and celebration to local businesses.
Five Block Parties will be held in Davenport on July 23 and 24, featuring live music, food and family fun.
- The Bix Party at the Finish Line will be held in the Ruby’s parking lot on the 24th, produced by Y&J Properties, Rubys and Java Java Café.
- Bad*ss Bix Bash will be held at 320 LeClaire Street on July 24, produced by Endless Brews, Oh So Sweet by Tiphanie, Lopiez, Trek Bike Store, Smash food truck and Artisan Grain Distillery.
- Bix Fest will be held on 3rd Street between Main and Brady on July 23 and 24, sponsored by The Office, Boozie’s Bar & Grille and Analog Arcade Bar.
- Party on Pershing will be held south of 2nd Street on July 23 and 24, produced by Front Street Brewery, Crafted QC, Bootleg Hill Honey Meads, Barrel House, Stompbox Brewing, Theo & Co., Backwater CrossFit, Chocolate Manor, Cookies & Dreams, Radisson Quad City Plaza, Artisan Grain, The Drawing Room and The Gentlemen’s Barber.
- 3rd Street Bix Bash Music Festival will be held on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison on July 23 and 24, sponsored by Mac’s Tavern, Carriage Haus, Daiquiri Factory and Kilkenny’s Pub.
in the East Village, Heights of the Era will be in Lindsay Park from 8 to 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, with live music all day, a free brunch and free hot dogs until 7 p.m.
The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo is Thursday and Friday at the River Center, 136 East 3rd Street, Davenport. The expo will feature vendors from the health, wellness and fitness industries, and admission is free.