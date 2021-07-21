5 things to know about Quad-City Times Bix 7 weekend

Arconic Jr. Bix participants can register online, at the expo and until the beginning of that race at 6 p.m. Friday, July 23.

3. Kids of all ages can participate

Kids of all ages can participate in the Bix! The Arconic Jr. Bix starts at 6 p.m., Friday, July 23.

Ages 8 to 12 will run seven-tenths of a mile, starting and ending on East 4th Street, and ages 6 to 7 will run half a mile, also starting and finishing on East 4th Street. Ages 5 and under will run 70 yards, starting and ending on East 3rd Street, and crawlers will move across a carpet square. Parents are welcome to accompany their child in the 5-and-under age group.

Children with physical or neurological disabilities are welcome — accommodations will be provided. A special lane will be available for wheelchairs, walkers, strollers or children who need to accelerate slower. For children with noise sensitivity, ear muffs can be loaned or disposable ear plugs can be given upon request.

4. There will be road closures in Davenport

