As the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race began Saturday morning, Tom Olson of Bettendorf was at the same spot he's been on race day for the last 30 years: the corner of McClellan Boulevard. and Wood Lane. His 1953 MG-TD car was outfitted as a bar, with vodka, orange juice, a Bloody Mary mix, and bourbon.
His friends gathered early, before the runners raced by, laughing at Olson's quips, one of which was their concerns about the gnats. “The Cuban cigars help keep ‘em away,” he said, with a puff of smoke.