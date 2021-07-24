'A giant family reunion of Davenport': Quad-City Times Bix 7 parties and Bix Block Parties 'A promote connection throughout Quad-Cities

Chef Brian Olsen of Smash Food Truck previously avoided the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race and after parties if he could. But the new Bix Block Parties changed that.

“I was super excited to see what they did with it this year,” Olsen said. “It was cool to focus on the local businesses so they can take advantage of not bringing in outside sources to do food vending.”

Olsen’s truck was a vendor at Bad*ss Bix Bash, a party at 320 LeClaire St., where community members gathered for post-race food and music. This celebration was one of five block parties replacing Street Fest, which was mostly out-of-town vendors, this year.

Cornhole, ping-pong and volleyball games were played along 3rd Street at Bix Fest and Ruby's Bixest Baddest Block Party, inflatable slides were climbed at the Party on Pershing and live music and dancing took place at the Bix Bash Music Festival. All of the five celebrations were sponsored by 20 local businesses.

Stephen Dearborn, owner of Stevieseatz, said the block parties exposed businesses to people who attend the race from out of state.

“It's good for people to get an opportunity to get out,” Dearborn said. “There's a lot of young chefs that are hopping up and trying to do things that are here.”