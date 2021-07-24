A great time for a good read

Angie Klein found a throw-back way to wait for husband and daughter to finish Saturday's running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

She read a book. A real one. With a hard cover and paper pages. It was akin to spotting Sasquatch near the corner of 4th and Brady streets in downtown Davenport.

Klein was perched on a high curb not far from the finish line of 3rd Street.

"I'm actually just starting it," the 49-year-old Klein said as the race announcer said the leaders had entered the final stretch of the Bix 7. She was 38 pages deep into Jennifer Weiner's "Big Summer."

"My husband, Ron, and my daughter, Sydney, are running together today," Klein explained. "Today is Ron's birthday and they were just really excited to get back to this race — especially after last year."

Klein said her husband started running in the Bix 7 when he was a student at St. Ambrose College. The Kleins now live in Oregon, Illinois where she runs her own business and Ron works in heavy equipment.

"I own Fischers Office Supplies, which was founded in 1900," Klein said. "My dad bought from the original owners and he had it for 34 years before I bought it from him. That was 11 years ago."