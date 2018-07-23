Shadrack Biwott
Residence: Colorado Springs, Colo.
Age: 33
Career: Winner of 2016 Rock N Roll San Jose Marathon and 2015 Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon … fourth in 2017 Boston Marathon, seventh in 2016 U.S. Olympic trials marathon … former University of Oregon runner.
This year: Third in Boston Marathon, 12th in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Simion Chirchir
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Top-5 finishes in Pittsburgh Half-marathon, Kentucky Derby Festival Half-marathon, Columbus Half-marathon and Parkersburg Half-marathon in 2016 and 2017.
This year: First in Apple Blossom 10k and Greater Clarksburg 10k; second in Cotton Row 10k and Wharf-to-Wharf 6-miler; third in Lawyers Have Heart 10k; fourth in Rite Aid Cleveland 10k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; sixth in Cooper Bridge 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Andrew Colley
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 27
Career: Winner of 2017 Statesman Cap 10k and 2014 NYRR Midnight Run 4-miler … seventh in 2014 USATF 12k championships.
This year: First in Lawyers Have Heart 10k; third in USATF Half-marathon championships; fourth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k; sixth in Peachtree 10k; 10th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Ben Flanagan
Residence: Kitchener, Ontario
Age: 23
Career: Track and cross country All-American at Michigan … two-time Big Ten 10,000-meter champion, NCAA champ this year … 2017 cross country champion at NCAA Great Lakes regional, Adidas Challenge and Michigan Open.
This year: First in NCAA 10,000 meters, Big Ten 10,000 meters and Ann Arbor Mile.
At Bix: First appearance.
Josh Izewski
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 28
Career: Seven-time All-SEC selection in track and cross country at Florida … second last year at Richmond Half-marathon, eighth in Virginia 10-miler.
This year: 13th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Meb Keflezighi
Residence: San Diego, Calif.
Age: 43
Career: Silver medalist in 2004 Olympic marathon … also member of U.S. Olympic team in 2000, 2012 and 2016 … winner of Boston Marathon in 2014 and New York Marathon in 2009 … U.S. half-marathon champion in 2014, second in 2013.
At Bix: First in 2002 and 2009; third in 2003 and 2013; fourth in 2007; fifth in 2006; seventh in 2016; eighth in 2015.
Elkanah Kibet
Residence: Colorado Springs, Colo.
Age: 32
Career: Winner of 2016 Gasparilla Half-marathon and 2015 Reedy River Run 10k … fifth in USATF 10-mile championships last year and USATF 15k championships in 2016 … seventh in 2015 Chicago Marathon.
This year: Eighth in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Fourth in 2016.
Silas Kipruto
Residence: Kenya
Age: 33
Career: Two-time winner of Jakarta 10k (2014 and 2015) … also won Marrakech Half-marathon and International Half-marathon of Lille in 2014 and International Libya 10k in 2013.
This year: First in Great Buffalo Chase 5k and Wharf-to-Wharf 6-miler.
At Bix: First in 2011, 2012 and 2016; second in 2013; fifth in 2015.
Leonard Korir
Residence: Kenya
Age: 31
Career: Winner of Peachtree Road Race and USATF 15k championships last year … won Pittsburgh 10-miler in 2014 … second in USATF 10-mile championships and third in USATF outdoor 10,000 meters last year … member of 2016 U.S. Olympic team, placing 14th in 10,000 meters at Rio.
This year: First in USATF 15k championships, fifth at USATF Half-marathon championships.
At Bix: First in 2013 and 2015.
Kenneth Kosgei
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Top-five finishes last year at Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon, Philadelphia Marathon, Wine 10k and Illinois Marathon.
This year: Third at Round the Bay, sixth at Cooper Bridge Run 10K.
At Bix: First appearance.
Colin Leak
Residence: Philadelphia, Pa.
Age: 31
Career: Former NCAA All-American at William & Mary … seventh in Rock N Roll San Jose Half-marathon and Houston Half-marathon last year.
This year: 11th in USATF 15k championships.
At Bix: First appearance.
Ryan Mahalsky
Residence: Rochester, Mich.
Age: 25
Career: Winner of Boston Mayors Cup 8k cross country race last year … 11th in 2017 USATF 10-mile championships.
This year: Third in USATF Club Cross Country championships, seventh in USATF outdoor 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Teshome Mekonen
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 22
Career: Winner of Wharf to Wharf and Crazy 8’s 8k last year … won Utica Boilermaker 15k in 2016, second in 2017, fourth in 2015 … also won Subaru Buffalo Chase 4-miler in 2015.
This year: Second in Lilac Bloomsday 12k and BAA 10k; third in Healthy Kidney 10k; fourth in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: Eighth in 2016.
Benard Ngeno
Residence: Kenya
Age: 21
Career: Winner of Richmond Half-marathon and Virginia 10-miler last year, second in Philadelphia Half-marathon.
This year: First in Azalea Trail 10k, Fresh 15k and Dismal Swamp Half-marathon; second in Cooper Bridge 10k; fifth in Ottawa 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Joe Stilin
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 28
Career: Track and cross country All-American at both Princeton and Texas … 11th at 2014 USATF outdoor 5,000 meters, 15th in 2015 USATF cross country championships.
This year: 11th in Peachtree Road Race and BAA 5k; 18th in Payton Jordan Invitational 10,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Belay Tilahun
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 23
Career: Winner of 10,000 meters at 2016 Tel Aviv Track Meet … fourth in 10,000 at 2016 Ethiopian Olympic trials … top-five finishes at Sao Silvestre 15k, World’s Best 10k and Utica Boilermaker 15k.
This year: N/A
At Bix: Second in 2016.