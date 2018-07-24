Chelsea Blaase
Residence: Rochester Hills, Mich.
Age: 24
Career: From St. Joseph, Ill. … former All-American at Tennessee … fifth in NCAA 10,000 meters in 2016, seventh in 2017 … 16th in 2016 U.S. Olympic trials 10,000 meters.
This year: Fourth in USATF 15k championships.
At Bix: Fifth in 2017.
Vicoty Chepngeno
Residence: Kenya
Age: 24
Career: Fourth in Kenyan Championships 800 meters in 2013.
This year: First in Get in Gear 10k, Subaru Buffalo 4-miler and Trolley Run 4-miler; second in Azalea Trail 10k; third in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Great Buffalo Chase 5k; sixth in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Buzunesh Deba
Residence: Ethiopia
Age: 30
Career: Winner of 2014 Boston Marathon, third in 2015, seventh in 2016 and 2017 … second in NYC Marathon in 2011 and 2013, ninth in 2014 … winner of 2013 Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
This year: Eighth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: Second in 2013.
Sydney Devore
Residence: Rochester, Mich.
Age: 26
Career: Winner of Star Wars Half-marathon last year … former University of Florida runner.
This year: First in Pittsburgh Marathon, fourth in Gasparilla Half-marathon, 11th in Cherry Blossom 10-miler.
At Bix: First appearance.
Nicole DiMercurio
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Richmond Half-marathon in 2017, Dallas Half-marathon in 2016 and Maggie Valley 8k in 2015 … runnerup in 2015 Peachtree Road Race.
This year: First in Yuengling Shamrock Half-marathon, fifth in Boston Marathon, 11th in BAA 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Kristen Heckert
Residence: Bolingbrook, Ill.
Age: 31
Career: Winner of Chicago Magnificent Mile and BTN Big Ten race last year … top 16 in Chicago Marathon the past two years.
This year: Fifth in Shamrock Shuffle 8k, 11th in Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Kelly McShea
Residence: Lisle, Ill.
Age: 25
Career: Former runner at Illinois State … third in Missouri Valley Conference indoor 3,000 meters in 2016 and cross country championships in 2014.
This year: Second in Take the Bridge 2.6-miler, third in Ravenwood 5k, seventh in Shamrock Shuffle 8k.
At Bix: First appearance.
Delvine Meringor
Residence: Kenya
Age: 25
Career: Two-time winner of Corrida des Reis 10k ... winner of 2014 Salvador Half-marathon and 2013 Praia Grande Half-marathon.
This year: Second in Wharf-to-Wharf 6-miler; third in Adana Half-marathon; fourth in Utica Boilermaker 15k and Great Buffalo Run 5k; seventh in Kenyan Championships 5,000 meters.
At Bix: First appearance.
Margaret Muriuki
Residence: Kenya
Age: 32
Career: Won three major U.S. races in 2012, including Bix, Beach to Beacon 10k and Falmouth Road Race … fourth in 5,000 meters at African Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2014.
This year: Third in Lilac Bloomsday 12k.
At Bix: First in 2012.
Monicah Ngige
Residence: Kenya
Age: 24
Career: Winner of Cooper River Bridge Run 10k in 2016 and 2017, Orange County Classic 10k in 2015 … 20 top-three finishes in U.S. road races since 2015.
This year: First in Azalea Trail Run 10k, Crescent City Classic 10k, Vancouver Sun Run and Garry Bjorklund Half-marathon; second in Great Buffalo Chase 5k and Utica Boilermaker 15k; third in Cooper Bridge Run 10k, BAA 5k, Wharf-to-Wharf 6-miler and Healthy Kidney 10k; fifth in BAA 10k.
At Bix: Sixth in 2015; seventh in 2016.
Caroline Rotich
Residence: Kenya
Age: 34
Career: Winner of 2015 Boston Marathon, 2014 Wharf to Wharf and 2012 Crim 10-miler … runnerup in Rock N Roll Philadelphia Half-marathon last year.
This year: First in Garden of the Gods abd Wharf-to-Wharf 6-miler; second in BAA 10k; 10th in NYC Half-marathon.
At Bix: First in 2011; second in 2012; third in 2013 and 2015.
Joanna Thompson
Residence: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Age: 25
Career: Two-time All-American in cross country at N.C. State … 11th in USATF 10k championships last year.
This year: Second in Yuengling Shamrock Half-marathon; 10th in Boston Marathon.
At Bix: Ninth in 2017.
Maddie Van Beek
Residence: Fargo, N.D.
Age: 26
Career: Ran collegiately at North Dakota State … top 10 in USATF 10-mile championships the past two years and in USATF 15k championships in 2016.
This year: Seventh in USATF 15k championships; 10th in Peachtree Road Race; 20th in Houston Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
Margaret Wamahiga
Residence: Kenya
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Silesia Half-marathon in 2016 … top-five in Bieg Warcianski 10k, Hronov-Nachod 10k, Zagreb Half-marathon, Virski Half-marathon and Bieg z Policja 10k in 2016.
This year: First in Cotton Row Run 10k and Litchfield Hills Road Race; second in Monumental Mile and Subaru Buffalo 4-miler; third in Shelter Island 10k
At Bix: First appearance.
Hiruni Wijayarante
Residence: Sri Lanka
Age: 27
Career: Winner of Colombo Half-marathon and Eugene Marathon last year … ran at University of Kentucky and holds Sir Lanka national records for marathon, half-marathon, 30k, 25k, 15k, 10k and 5k.
This year: Eighth in Houston Marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.