A soldier's mom, a barefoot runner, a 9-month baby, and a 7-mile road race

There's no better place to people watch than the Quad-City Times Bix 7, despite what big airport might tell you.

For veteran runners, the 7-mile course is like a scavenger hunt. See: Jell-O shots, a ukulele club and high school drum line, Popsicles, Bix press (a play on bench press) with the gym bros, the Slip-n-Slide, the Palmer Chiropractic spine, running Elvi (plural for Elvis) and the white-clad Marilyns, and homeowners along the route spouting sprinklers and hoses to cool off. Oh, and the free beer just for fun.

Running in my umpteenth Bix, I checked off all of the boxes, save for the free beer (which doesn't do great things for the running tummy).

But the Bix always draws new and fascinating people and stories — whether they're walking out their back door to watch the best of the best flash past, making a homecoming, or trying the 7-miler for the first time.

Running with heart

At the starting line, Paula Gillespie, 63, of Muscatine, tears up during the national anthem at every Bix race.

She thinks of her son, Army Captain Jon Toyne, who's spent more than a decade with the U.S. Army, his most recent post in Alaska.

"It's scary right now because of the war," she said, referring to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "It's just so close."

She's run in 28 Quad-City Times Bix 7 races, and before her son's career in the military, they often ran together on the big day. They love the camaraderie among thousands of other runners.

But a military career means he's often away from home during the annual race. In the last roughly dozen years of the 36-year-old's army career he's squeezed in one Bix.

But it's clear she's so proud of him.

Pinned to the back of her shirt is a small paper sign.

"MY HERO

SON - Captain Jon Toyne."

Her visor is embroidered with the same message.

"He wasn't able to come, so I'm wearing this for him," Gillespie said.

No shoes? No problem

Lyle Lichty, 65, of Mount Vernon, said running barefoot makes him "feel like a kid again."

He started running without shoes about 15 years ago because of leg pain he experienced while running. He said the direct contact with the ground made him slow down and think about his form.

"Now if I put on shoes, I feel like I have wood on my feet," he said.

Despite no protection for the soles of his feet, he said he's only once had a run in with something sharp. He stepped on some glass or a small pebble, he said, and a doctor removed it.

"One doctor's bill is less expensive than 15 years of shoes," Lichty said with a laugh.

But, he said, he doesn't try to push the style of running on people. For him, it provides "instant feedback" from the pavement to his legs, but he acknowledges it won't work for everyone.

Barefoot running started ramping up in popularity after publication of the 2009 book, Born To Run, which made the argument humans didn't evolve with extra cushion, so tennis shoes are unnecessary.

But, Lichty said he had no idea of the craze when he started.

"I don't try to push it," Lichty said. "I don't want to be responsible if it doesn't work for someone."

Baby's first Bix

At just 9 months, Maliyah McDowell was attracting some of the loudest cheers (and many photos by passing runners) on the course.

She bobbed and weaved her little arms to the beat of music playing from nearby speakers.

Dad Lorenzo McDowell and family member Anita McDowell cheer on runners every year. They set up strategically at College Avenue and Kirkwood Boulevard as people made their way back, a steady incline.

They were stationed at the foot of the last steep-ish hill before flat and downhill terrain.

"Hang in there, it's the last hill, you can make it!" Anita shouted at a passing runner.

"You lying to me?" the runner joked.

"I would never lie!" She jabbed back.

Spotted on the course

The Bix often draws creative runners making a statement with their race-time outfits.

DeAnna Walter, Tonia Rogers, and Anthony Kimmel ran as the Liberty Bells, dressed to the nines with Walter wearing a feather boa, red and black eyelash extensions, and all sporting flags.

Walter and Rogers are both Palmer grads, and Walter owns downtown restaurant Café D'Marie.

"The Bix is like the American way of melting together, we're all running together, and we need to stick together," Walter said.

In the costume area, I also spotted two of five "Trolls."

Near Jersey Ridge and Kirkwood Boulevard, racers stepped up to bench press cheered on by attendants clad in U.S. flag spandex.

Jan Linnberg, wearing nude spandex with giant Googly eyes on the butt, in a booming voice yelled at runners, encouraging them to stop by the Bix press.

"It's all about fitness!" he yelled over the cheering.

Runners bench pressed gold 45-pound weights with Lopiez pizza boxes attached to the ends.

I picked the smaller bar with the pink weights, of course.

Obviously, the best part of the race isn't the mileage, the hills, or your time (don't let anyone tell you differently). It's accomplishing a goal, those fun costumes, Popsicles, slip-n-slide, and cheers from loved ones, family members, or strangers.

Personally, favorite sign featured a Mario Kart mushroom that said "tap to power up." Even though I didn't get the Mario Kart's boost of extra rocket-fueled speed, I definitely got an extra boost of energy to finish the seven miles.