A timeline of the Bix 7

The Quad-City Times Bix 7 has been a Quad-Cities fixture for decades, with tens of thousands of people running or watching over the years. Here is a partial timeline of the event’s evolution.

1975: The first Bix 7. About 84 runners enter.

1976: The Bix has 114 entries. It is the lowest number of entries on record after the inaugural race.

1978: There are about 500 entries.

1994: About 20,097 runners enter the race.

1998: John Korir has the fastest finishing time on record for a male: 31:51:99. The first Alcoa (now Arconic) Junior Bix is held with about 5,000 children 12 years old and younger participating.

1999: The first Quick Bix. This year has the highest number of runners entered for the race — about 23,182.

2001: The Brady Street Sprint is introduced.

2003: The first High School Relay competition.

2004: Race for the Jackpot becomes part of the Bix. Later renamed Beat the Elite.

2005: The first Corporate Relay Challenge.

2016: Mary Keitany has the fastest time on record for a female: 35:20.

2019: There are about 13,111 people registered for the race.

2020: Runners participate virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic and about 3,441 people run.

2021: The race returns to its traditional format. The Bix Block Parties are introduced. There are about 9,750 race participants.

2022: Caesar’s Sportsbook Team Challenge added to the event.

2022 QCT Bix 7

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022 (Junior Bix is at 6 p.m., Friday, July 29, 2022)

Where: Streets of Davenport

Length: 7 miles (also 2-mile Quick Bix)

Starting line: 4th and Brady streets

Finish line: 3rd and LeClaire streets (Quick Bix ends at 4th and LeClaire streets)

