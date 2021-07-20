 Skip to main content
After a virtual 2020, Quad-City Times Bix 7 registration rates returning to form
The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is roaring out of the pandemic.

After the race went virtual in 2020 in the wake of COVID-19, numbers for the 47th annual road race are returning to form.

Michelle Juehring, race director, said the number of registrants as of July 16 for Saturday's race were at 96% of the number of registrants as of the same date in 2019, when 13,111 people signed up by race day.

“Sometimes running by yourself, that's what you need and that's great,” Juehring said. “Sometimes running with 10,000 of your best friends is even better.”

As of July 16, 62% of participants registered from a computer and 36% registered from a mobile device. Online registration ends at 11:59 p.m. July 24.

The last chance to register in person is at the River Center packet pick-up sessions from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, July 22 and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 23 at 136 E. Third St.

The virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race in 2020 had 3,441 runners participate. Juehring said despite the disparity in participants, last year’s race was “phenomenal.”

“It makes me so proud of our race and our community,” Juehring said.

This year, 59% of participants so far are from Iowa and 29% are from Illinois. Other registrants are from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Missouri. Female runners make up a slight majority of the race this year, with 51% of runners female and 49% male.

Juehring said she is thrilled the in-person race is back.

“Communities (are) opening up. Life is slowly returning back to normal,” Juehring said. “What better way to celebrate right here in the Quad-Cities this weekend.”

