Allbaugh claims Caldwell Trophy in Bix 7 debut

The second grade teacher at Riverdale Heights in the Pleasant Valley school district said she runs approximately 45 miles per week. She is training to run a 10-mile race in the Twin Cities later this fall.

“Throughout the day, I have 24 kids in front of me and then three kids at home,” she said. “Running is my sanity and my me time.

"We're very busy, but I'm really lucky. Devin and I make time for each other to run."

Allbaugh has run the course on multiple occasions during the Bix at 6, a set of training runs available for participants in the month leading up to the race.

"It is completely different racing it," she said. "The hills are a little rough."

She had Devin pushing her throughout the race.

Devin, a 2007 Iowa state cross country champion for the Spartans who started his collegiate career at Iowa State before transferring to Minnesota State, crossed the finish line a second in front of his wife.

"We always think each other can do more than we intrinsically think we can do," Allbaugh said. "He told me (Friday night), 'I want you to run fast.' After that tough fifth mile, he just said, 'Alright, time to regroup and let's go.'