Allbaughs sweep Newell and Caldwell awards

Devin Allbaugh had major ankle surgery about three years ago. He said that he was confined to a wheelchair for six months and couldn't train extensively for almost two years.

"I never thought I was going to run again at all," he said. "Everything is icing on the cake at this point."

A year after his wife, Kelsey, won a shiny brass cornet trophy as the Eloise Caldwell recipient, Devin claimed his own hardware Saturday morning in the 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Devin was the Gregg Newell winner presented to the fastest male Quad-Citian. The former Pleasant Valley High School standout and Division II All-American at Minnesota State navigated the course in 35 minutes, 15 seconds. He finished one second in front of five-time Olympian Abdi Abdirahman.

It was the 32-year-old's first time as the fastest Q-C entrant.

"It means a lot," said Devin, who placed 16th overall in the field and was just less than three minutes behind men's elite champion Patrick Tiernan. "I've been living in the Q-C a long time. It has always been a goal of mine, but it never clicked. It is really cool."

Kelsey repeated as the Caldwell Trophy winner which is given to the fastest female Quad-Citian. She finished in 44:39, which was nine seconds behind PV sophomore Grace Boleyn, who was recognized as the girls High School Challenge winner and not awarded a second prize by Bix officials.

Coupled with Kelsey's win last year, the Allbaughs have three Bix cornet trophies in their possession.

"I was joking with a couple of my friends that we have three kids, so maybe it is time we unhook them from their bases and let the kids start playing with them," Kelsey said.

Devin had no problem with that.

"I think there is many more (cornets) in our future," he said. "We definitely aren't going to have any more kids, so they can definitely have a (cornet) if they want one."

It has been a successful July for the Allbaughs.

They both won the Genesis Firecracker 5K Run in East Moline on July 4. Devin won the Moonlight Chase less than a week after that.

Kelsey is prepping for a trail half-marathon in Dubuque next month.

"I have been running about 50 miles a week right now to get ready for that," she said.

Devin, meanwhile, will compete in the Twin Cities Marathon in October. He said he is running approximately 80 to 90 miles per week, but plans to increase that mileage to almost 100 in a couple months leading up to the race.

Currently the coordinator for the Running Wild Elite race team, Devin ran through Achilles tendinitis and developed a bone spur about three years ago. He said that doctors had to shave down the bone in his ankle and cut out scar tissue.

Despite the lengthy recovery process, he was determined to get back.

"It is my favorite hobby in the entire world," Devin said. "I love running, I love the community, and I kind of feel lost without it. It is therapy for me.

"I'm a better dad when I do it."

With three children, it makes it difficult for the Allbaughs to train together.

"We work really hard to let each other have time to run," Kelsey said. "So it means a lot for us when we both do well."

Just like their marriage, Devin said running is a partnership.

"If she needs to get a training run in, I got the kids and vice versa," Devin said."She motivates me every day, and I'm always inspired by her.

"Being supportive and open to those things, that's why we're still running fast."

PV grad and University of Iowa runner Max Murphy was 22nd overall in 35:43. Steven Froeschle, last year's Newell winner, crossed in 36:11.