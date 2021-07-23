American Cruise Lines first 2021 riverboat visit to Davenport expected Saturday

In its first cruise on this part of the Mississippi River since the onset of COVID-19, American Cruise Lines is expected to add hundreds of people to the crowd gathered Saturday at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

About 200 passengers and crew will be brought in by bus around 9:30 a.m. so they can take part in the festivities, former Davenport Mayor Frank J. Klipsch, now the cruise line’s Mississippi River city partnerships and special projects director, said. The riverboat on which they are traveling, the America, will arrive in Davenport about 6 p.m.

“This trip, I know everyone is excited about seeing all of the Bix activities,” Klipsch said Friday.

The visit is the first of 22 planned this season on the American Cruise Lines’ route that includes Davenport, he said. It is also the first trip on the route since the pandemic’s outbreak. There have been cruises on the southern Mississippi River route for a few months.