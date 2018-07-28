A dancing spine. A troupe of Elvi and Marilyn Monroes. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump walking side-by-side. Those were just a few of the attention-grabbers at Saturday morning’s Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race.
Well, that and 12,765 runners tackling Davenport’s Brady Street hill minutes after 8 a.m. Even at 62 degrees, it was easy to start sweating just watching the group of athletes, costumed running enthusiasts and families make the seven-mile trek.
In the words of race director Ed Froehlich, the 44th annual Bix 7 was “quite the sight.”
“But it always is,” said Froehlich, who will retire next year after his 40th as race director. “It was wonderful. The weather was wonderful. It seemed like there were actually 20,000 people at the start when it took so long for them to make it up the Brady hill.”
The temperature — tied for the third-coolest start time in Bix 7 history — was a sigh of relief for runners working to beat personal bests, as well as medical tent workers, who treated only 26 people during the event. One person was transported off the course to a local hospital.
For others, the weather was encouragement to push harder. That showed as Belay Tilahun finished in the lead and became the first Ethiopian man to win the race. Margaret Muriuki of Kenya captured the women’s title, and Bob Beardsley beat the elite runners.
Thousands of onlookers cheered as crowd favorite 70-year-old Bill Rodgers passed by, running his 39th consecutive Bix 7. He's still remembered four decades after a five-year stretch where he won both the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon multiple times.
Also spotted were Joan Benoit Samuelson, 61, a 1984 Olympic gold medalist, plus Meb Keflezighi, an Olympic silver medalist and the first American man to win both the Boston Marathon and New York City Marathon in 30 years.
Once the bobbing heads of the elite runners made it past the start, then came the sea of costumes. New this year, Patti McFate of Davenport wore a pant suit and Hillary Clinton mask, walking alongside her husband, Loren, with a President Donald Trump mask. The Palmer College of Chiropractic spine made another appearance this year, as well as the super hero family "The Incredibles."
The Nugent family, representing three generations, wore matching “All in the family” T-shirts, keeping up the tradition of running the Bix 7 during their annual family reunion.
“It’s a homecoming for myself and for the entire family to come together and do Bix,” Maggie Nugent, a Davenport native and resident of Adel, Iowa, said. “Now the grandkids are doing it, so we’re instilling the love of running in most of them — instilling the love of family togetherness, running, working hard and celebrating at the end.”
Earl Lanphere of Swisher, Iowa, sat along Brady Street waiting to catch his wife, Christina, run the Bix 7 for nearly her 30th year.
“I’ve been coming almost every year since 1981. My wife is great at it. You couldn’t make me run it at gunpoint,” he said, with a laugh. “But this has been a nice year. It’s been really easy. Sometimes it’s just too hot and muggy.”
While Lanphere sat comfortable in a camp chair, others, watching the race for the first time this year, stood along the route with mouths agape.
“I’m here for the first time this year because my cousin is racing,” Paula Kindt of East Moline said. “I’m just amazed at how many people there are. Everything is just non-stop, and thousands and thousands of people are everywhere. It’s great seeing my cousin do this and enjoy it. I’d love to aspire to this someday.”
Pre-race events included the national anthem, a tribute to veterans and members of the military, plus Quad-City Times Publisher Deb Anselm firing the starting gun. Across the downtown, a brass band played and choir singers offered some inspiration for the runners.
After its start, flags and banners were already being removed from Brady Street before most runners had crossed the finish line. After marking their times, the crowd spread across downtown and into the Quad-City Times parking lot to line up for Chick-fil-A sandwiches, Whitey’s Ice Cream and thousands of cans of beer.
With streets mostly clean by noon, the Bix 7 party moved to downtown businesses, bars and restaurants, which happily and frantically served the thousands of additional customers.
Longtime bagpiper greets Quick Bix runners with classical, contemporary tunes
They left the starting line with a bang. And as they rounded the final stretch of the course, the runners of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix were greeted with the lively drone of Scottish bagpipes at the finish line near 4th and Iowa streets.
Behind the bagpipes was Bill Sterba, a race volunteer who has played the instrument for roughly 18 years. Sporting a mustache, shades and Highlander attire — a red kilt and a green Scottish hat — he played between 30 and 40 songs over the course of an hour. Several spectators snapped smartphone pictures and videos of the piper as he belted out a mixture of contemporary and classical Irish and Scottish tunes.
There was much panting and sweating going on as the runners crossed the finish. But after all that bag-piping, does Sterba get winded?
“He probably is,” said Mary, his wife, as she sat in a shady spot on the north side of 4th Street from the comfort of a pop-out camping chair.
But after nearly two decades of practice, Sterba says running out of breath doesn't happen to the experienced player.
“If you’ve been doing it for a while, you get the rhythm and you get the muscle control and it just flows fairly easily,” Sterba said. “It’s all in technique.”
A native of New York, Sterba grew up in Bloomington-Normal and made the Quad-Cities home after college. Sterba's regular bagpipe gigs include other festivals, weddings and funerals. He said he was recruited to play the Bix for the first time about eight years ago after a race organizer heard him play at Firecracker Run in East Moline.
Among the songs Sterba played Saturday were the “Iowa Fight Song" and “Wooden Heart." He also did "In Heaven There Is No Beer," a song Sterba called "appropriate" for the day's events.
'The Marilyns' sashay through the Quad-City Times Bix 7 once again
They waved and flitted their way through the crowd.
The Marilyns — a group of women who enjoy the Quad-City Times Bix 7 dressed like Marilyn Monroe — returned Saturday.
Original Marilyns Robyn Bardell and Sally Koenigs, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, have been part of the Bix 7 for many years.
Bardell's family has come to the Bix for 23 years, she said. "I always saw the Elvises — Elvi? (a group of men dressed up like Elvis Presley) — and I thought the women needed a female icon," she said.
Bardell invited the Koenigs to the Bix 16 or 17 years ago.
Some Marilyns have come and gone, Bardell said. This year, there were seven, including family members.
The Marilyns don't enter the costume contest. "We're part of the entertainment," Bardell said.
"It's a real treat to get to do it," Koenigs said.
Cruisin' Kirkwood: Music, food, clapping
Davenport Central High School track coach Robin Ewing was cheering and clapping, encouraging back-of-the-pack runners with cheers of "this is awesome," "keep going, keep going" and "good job."
Phil Vernon and his fellow Quad-City Ukulele Club players were staked out in the middle of the boulevard, playing selections from Eric Clapton and the Beatles.
Martha Garcia and Amy and Bill Klutho were hawking homemade Jell-O shots, mixed with Malibu rum and very blue gelatin. The trio ran out, so next year they're going to make 200, Garcia said.
These were among the people and groups pressing alongside Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday from the turn at Brady Street, all the way down to the jog to Middle Road via Jersey Ridge. They were the people who were cheering, watching, sharing food and making music.
Other sights and sounds:
SLIP AND SLIDE: Laid out in the middle of Kirkwood near LeClaire Street was a makeshift slip-and-slide consisting of a large gray tarp staked into the grass with water spraying onto it from above.
Kurt Janssens and friends spent about four hours Friday night setting up the slide, running a hose from the house of Frank Troncao, up into a tree, across the south half of Kirkwood to a tree in the center, then parallel to the boulevard to another tree with six lawn irrigation spouts spraying water down onto the tarp.
Straw bales, an 18-foot by 12-foot American flag, 50 small American flags and "plenty of beer" also were part of the mix, Janssens said.
Next year will be the slide's 10th anniversary, so the group is hoping to come up with something special, Janssens said.
'BEST BLOCK PARTY ON THE ROUTE': Near the foot of Kirkwood — just before the low-clearance railroad bridge — Ryan Teel set up a stand with the sign, "Springer Street, Home of the Bix Run Bloody Marys." He mixed and handed them out, pickle or olive, to anyone who asked.
On the other side of the large lot, like a bookend, Chef Douglas Westerfield made and handed out crackers with smoked salmon and dill sauce and smoked chicken sandwiches. The salmon and chicken came from his smoker.
Douglas also was handing out announcement cards for a sandwich shop he hopes to open Aug. 2 called Jeffie'z, home of the hot dippin' sando, at 1401 W. 7th St., Davenport.
A woman sitting on a folding chair proclaimed the site "the best block party on the route!"
BABY'S FIRST BIX: Asleep in his stroller on the north side of Kirkwood was Jaxon Starks, 11 months, next to his mother, Kennedy Conner. His grandmother stood next to a sign, "Keep Calm, It's The Last Hill."
THE STORY OF THE FIRST ARMY: Runners and walkers could hardly miss this. Staked on the boulevard were dozens of signs telling the story of the First Army in phrases, something like Burma Shave signs.
"For 100 years"
"One Fighting Force"
"Has been First"
"First Army"
RESPONSIBILITY TO CHEER: Wearing a T-shirt with the words, "Nevertheless, she persisted," Scottie VanIseghem stood on the sidewalk in front of her home, alone, clapping continuously for 45 minutes.
While cheering along Brady Street can be pretty consistent, it tends to be more spotty along Kirkwood.
"I figure it's my duty because I live on Kirkwood," she said.
GORSH STRONG: Mary Ann Ewen was one of about 60 people on the route wearing T-shirts supporting Stephanie Gorsh, a Davenport cancer survivor who couldn't run the race because of recent surgery.
Ewen is Gorsh's aunt, and one of four sisters who was married the Saturday after Bix because Bix has been such a big thing in their family's lives. "We look forward to it every year," she said, surrounded by her five adult children and 15 grandchildren.
NEVER OUT OF RANGE OF MUSIC: From a rousing "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" that was blasting from the St. Ambrose Alumni House speaker as the elite runners turned off Brady, there was hardly a step along Kirkwood that wasn't in ear shot of some kind of music.
Whether it was the playlist of 97X booming from a speaker, or a lone guitarist singing "Tequila!" or the team of Charlie & Holly (Mathews) belting out "Ghost Riders," or the bagpiper in full regalia in the boulevard, there was music throughout.
SURPRISE SIGN: Brenda and Mike Barnhart set up two signs near Arlington Avenue encouraging their son, Patrick, of Iowa City, and his friend, Abby Lea, who were running the Bix for the first time as a couple.
IN CASE OF BOREDOM: Sitting with his family, Scott Community College student Marcelus Rush was sighted with the book "Here, There, Elsewhere," by William Least Heat Moon.
Train clips car after Quad-City Times Bix 7
A train clipped a vehicle on the tracks near Fourth Street and River Drive Saturday morning following the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
No one was injured, the Scott County Sheriff's office said.
It was not clear how much damage was caused to the vehicle.
It happened about 9:30 a.m., at the tracks near the Bix 7 after-party in the parking lot of the Quad-City Times.
Just before 11 a.m., a second train was stopped on the track in the same area, which prevented runners and spectators from reaching their vehicles in an area behind the tracks.
No other information was available as of 11:15 a.m.
Police during the Bix 7 in 2016 responded after a train hit a vehicle near East River Drive and 3rd Street.
In that case, an 18-year-old man was driving a small passenger car northbound through the track and failed to yield to the train, which stuck the car's rear passenger side.
The man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, and treated for minor injuries.
Quad-City Times Bix 7: 7th and Brady partiers enjoy tradition, good food
Sue Bronzino of Davenport ran her first Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 1983.
That was a long time ago, and she doesn't run the race any longer.
Instead, she makes coffee cake.
For decades, Bronzino and family and friends have made it a tradition to stake out a spot at 7th and Brady streets.
This year, the tables full of appetizing breakfast options included coffee cake, pastries, an egg bake, potatoes, fruit, mimosas and Bloody Marys and plenty else.
The group posts signs with the names of the runners they're watching for, most of them friends and family, and they enthusiastically cheer for them as they pass.
They also have signs that make it clear that even though they're not running the race, they're also having a good time.
One sign read, "Free Beer Here," which they've begun offering to any of the runners or walkers who want to partake. "You wouldn't believe how many stop over," Sue said.
'Christmas in July' wins the Bix 7 costume contest
After Randy Farrell of East Moline worked the crowd in his Christmas suit and Uncle Sam-type hat, the audience applause said it all: He won the annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 costume contest for individual entries.
"I saw a guy win last year as Forrest Gump, and had to get into the contest this year," he said, and so he combined the two themes (he has worn the hat previously in an East Moline parade).
The suit, which wasn't a light one, was hot, said Farrell, who said he was grateful for the cooler temperatures Saturday.
Ickes: Medical ICU tent still standing by at Quad-City Times Bix 7
A 20-degree difference in race-time temperatures for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 may be felt most profoundly at the medical tent, just past the finish line.
The thermometer hovered around 80 degrees when the starter pistol was fired on Brady Street in 2011. And it showed. More than 100 runners were treated that year by the cast of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other volunteers, mostly from Genesis Health System, who turn a tent at 3rd and LeClaire streets into a curbside emergency room.
For the 44th running of the Bix 7 on Saturday, only a dozen overheated runners were guided into the medical tent about an hour after the start, which went off just above 60 degrees. At about 11 a.m., a total of 26 runners had been treated, and one was transported off the course to the hospital.
Though low patient numbers are regarded a good thing, emergency medical crews have yet to put a recent addition to their mini-hospital campus to the test.
In 2012, an air-conditioned specialty tent was added to the medical arsenal. With six large cots, advanced supplies and equipment, the MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) tent has seen little action since it arrived next to the open-air emergency room.
"It would make a huge difference in a really hot year," said Craig Cooper, a spokesman for Genesis.
"A lot of time, we put ICU (intensive-care unit) nurses in here, because they (runners) are the sickest of the sick that are treated in here," added Adam Haut, emergency department manager.
Regardless how mild or menacing the weather on Bix 7 morning, more than 100 trained volunteers staff the pair of impromptu clinics.
"As far as supplies go, we have basically anything you could think of," Cooper said. "We do lots of blood-pressure readings, and we administer lots of saline. We are well-equipped with all the necessary IV stuff, because getting runners hydrated is how we improve their condition right away."
Wheeled storage carts that stand six feet high are packed with supplies, which are labeled: IV catheter; gauze; sponges; sharps.
The seven physicians who loaned out their expertise on Saturday included Dr. Ed Motto, who has been volunteering in the medical tent for 38 years.
As Haut stood on a chair to make announcements to the medical crew, Motto's loyal longevity drew applause.
"This is always one of the bright spots of the year," Haut said to the crowd that surrounded cots borrowed from the Red Cross. "It's just awesome each and every year to see so many dedicated to doing the right thing.
"Pray God we don't need to us it, but we have disaster stuff in the back — tourniquets and so forth."
About 40 minutes after the firing of the starter pistol, a team of Genesis nurses flanked the finish line, looking for telltale signs of trouble, such as staggering, nausea, poor coloring and runners who weren't sweating.
Putting an arm around one exhausted runner, a nurse asked, "Are you OK? Do you need help?"
The runner straightened up, waved one hand and said, "I'm just tired. But I'm glad you're here."
Firetruck becomes Bix 7 fixture
After nearly 30 years of bringing their restored firetruck to mark the midpoint of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Dan and Dot Sundholm know they are one of the traditions runners expect.
"This is our spot, the runners know what they're going to get," said Dot, who each year brings halved bananas as well as grapes, bottled water and other snacks for the runners to grab.
Located near the McClellan turnaround, the Davenport couple's 1961 truck has become a focal point for the runners also because it displays a time clock.
"A lot of runners we know, not by name, but we know them because they run," she said.
Her husband, who restored the once white truck to its fire-engine red, recalled how their first time to the race was a favor to Wendy's. The restaurants' signage still is displayed prominently on the truck.
"I knew some of the guys who worked for Wendy's," he said, adding that they've kept up the tradition because "it's a lot of fun."
Proof of their longevity? "We used to bring our kids, now we're bringing our grandkids," added Dot.
The tortoise and the hare: A fabled duo comes to life at the Bix 7
Marcello Rush of Raeford, North Carolina, used some quick thinking to come up with a clever costume for him and his daughter.
"I'm a costume nut," Rush said, adding that his family dresses up for Halloween. His wife Alese and son Deidrick, 15, ran the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Meanwhile, Rush and his daughter Kierra, 10, appeared as the tortoise and the hare, she in pink bunny pajamas and he in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle costume.
"It was last minute," he said.
His wife has run the Bix 7 for the past 20 years, he said.
The two were a popular entry in the annual Bix 7 costume contest, which they entered as an ensemble, but lost to a group themed "The Running of the Bulls."
Longtime volunteers keep water pouring
Mickey Davis was a supervisor at the former U.S. West phone company back in 1982 when a work group volunteered for their first Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Back to help year after year, she eventually inherited the water station and has the task of recruiting volunteers to hand out water to the runners.
"This is our domain — the turnaround. Then we clean it up," she said at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround.
"We've lost quite a few volunteers, a lot got old," said Davis, who is a young 83. "It's wonderful to have RAGBRAI here, but we lose a lot of volunteers to help there."
But she could count on Amy Snook of Davenport, who has been part of her work crew for 28 years.
Snook, who with her husband, Carl, is responsible for the early-morning setup, arrived about 5:30 a.m. to set up water tables and quickly had help from some young volunteers. "We like the kids because they can bend over," she said with a smile.
Snook's daughter, Angela Rhoades, who has joined them since she was little, now is bringing her son, Dylan, 8.
But Snook said "We're thinking about making this our last full year."
Davis said her station found some help this year from a group of about 20 volunteers from Sacred Heart and Trinity Episcopal Cathedrals, both in Davenport.
"We're close neighbors so we get together to do things," said Sacred Heart member Jim Collins. "We just have fun together 'fellow-shipping.'"
Odd couple walks the Quick Bix course
A white pantsuit isn't exactly regular garb for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
But what else would you wear if you're dressed as Hillary Clinton?
Patti McFate of Davenport donned the outfit along with a Hillary mask and walked the Quick Bix course Saturday with her husband, Loren, who had on a suit jacket and a mask of his own: of President Donald Trump.
Neither are Trump supporters but Patti said she got Loren to wear the mask, anyway.
"He does anything I tell him. Hillary is the boss," she said.
The pair said they first dressed as the 2016 presidential nominees during a parade a month before the election. They do it as a lark, to get people talking.
Patti adds that it's not uncommon for people to toss less than friendly comments their way.
Most of the negative comments, she adds, are aimed at her as Hillary. On Saturday, though, they got a lot of laughs.
With so much ugliness in politics these days, the couple were having fun with the costumes and the response.
"It's (all in) good humor," Patti says.
Water use down at Bix 7
A cooler-than-normal start to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 gave the legion of volunteers passing out water less to do this year.
At 14th and Brady streets, a longtime volunteer said midway through the race that usage was about half the norm.
The race start temperature was in the low 60s.
"That made a lot of difference," said Bill Osborn of Davenport ,who has worked this water station for more than 15 years.
Usually, it's fairly hot on race day — so much so that volunteers are so busy passing out water they barely get to look up.
"A lot of time you don't get to see the race, you're so busy," Osborn said.
Along Kirkwood Boulevard, Lisa Lacy, also a longtime volunteer in that spot, said runners and walkers were mostly splashing water on themselves, rather than drinking it.
As for use, it was down there, too. Water tables still had plenty of cups on them with no takers.
"We're dumping water," Lacy said.
Concrete company keeps vehicles off route
Nothing says road barrier quite like a concrete mixer truck.
For the past several years, a crew from Block Hahn Builders, or BHB, has arrived before race time to position their trucks across major intersections along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 route.
Driver Larry Oetzmann, who has worked 56 years for the Davenport company, straddled one of two large gray and red concrete mixer trucks at the McClellan Boulevard turnaround to block traffic from entering the seven-mile route. "There still will be a few (cars) get in (by driving) around on the sidewalk," the Donahue, Iowa, man said.
"There's about six of us, two trucks here, two at Kirkwood and two downtown," said Oetzmann, whose company longevity has earned him the distinction as the only driver whose name is painted on the drum of his truck with the words "Dedicated driver."
From his post, he has enjoyed a bird's eye view of the turnaround, and up until this year, the famous water slide on the lawn of a nearby house.