Arconic Jr. Bix runs 25th race

For the last quarter century, kids have raced by foot, crawl, stroller, wheel chair, wagon, you name it, in the iconic Arconic Jr. Bix — and often while donning too-big T-shirts.

Kids raced in the first Jr. Bix in 1998, making this year's the 25th race for youngsters as part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race weekend.

Arconic — then Alcoa — sponsored that first Jr. Bix. Other than 2020, when Bix races went virtual, kids have joined the Bix festivities on 3rd and 4th Street.

For the 25th annual race, Quad-City Times reporters Sarah Watson and Grace Kinnicutt (Sarah, who, by the way, ran in the Jr. Bix as a kid) asked 25 kids about what they liked about running the Jr. Bix.

Go bananas!

According to Hugh Thomas, 8, of wearing a banana costume actually makes you run the Jr. Bix faster.

"More people cheered me on," Hugh said.

His sister, Doreen, 4, agreed — she wore a monkey costume.

Their mom came up with the idea, and the whole family sported signs to cheer on the pair.

"Our mom was like do you want to wear something bright or silly costumes? And we said silly costumes," Hugh said.

"Go Bananas" one sign read, "Don't monkey around, catch that banana!" read another.

Next year, they're thinking about a new combo — Marilyn Monroe and Elvis to match the classic Bix 7 costumed groups.

Logan Peterson, 10, of Davenport

Logan Peterson, 10, of Davenport, said the Jr. Bix "is like our Olympics."

"It's the thing you don't want to miss," he said.

Logan has competed in the Jr. Bix since he was a crawler, but this year, just after he signed up he fell at a playground and injured his foot. He has to wear a boot for the next two weeks.

But that didn't dampen his spirit.

After all it would be Logan's 11-month-old niece's first Jr. Bix in the crawler's division. And they had a strategy.

Sporting a rainbow tutu and matching bow, Evan was dressed to impress. Logan brought her favorite blue ball, and they planned to draw her attention across the carpeted crawl mat with it.

It didn't quite work as planned — Evan sat at the starting line for a few minutes clapping and waving her arms before getting some help from mom. But she sure was grinning from ear to ear.

Annaleyah Hare, 8, of Davenport

Annaleyah Hare, 8, of Davenport, ran her second Jr. Bix on Friday — her first since the pandemic.

"It was cool," she said of the Jr. Bix, "But it was kind of hard because I had stomach pains."

Another runner elbowed her in the craze to get out from the starting line, she said, which she thought was the likely culprit.

Bianca Deroin, 9, of Moline

It's the second year Bianca Deroin, 9, of Moline ran the Jr. Bix. Last year, she ran on the treadmill to train for the half-mile race.

Her strategy this year? "Start by jogging first, than running fast," she said.

Melanie and Grace Frett

Melanie Frett, 10, from Cary Illinois was candid about her favorite part of the Jr. Bix: "All the food at the end!" she said.

Their grandpa plans to run the full Bix, and they plan to cheer him on "from the pool" Melanie said with a giggle.

Her sister, Grace Frett, 8, disagreed, she likes "the feeling of running through the finish line."

Melanie added it does feel pretty great to hear people cheering from the sidelines "and getting to see my friends."

Kiera and Ashlyn Johnson

Kiera and Ashlyn Johnson of Bettendorf are no strangers to running the annual Arconic Jr. Bix.

Kiera, 12, said this is her tenth year she has participated and looks forward to racing every year.

“I enjoy the people,” Keria said. “And the medal and popsicle.”

Ashlyn, 9, who has been participating since the diaper dash, agreed with Kiera in that the popsicle and medal is pretty sweet deal for running.

Oakley Hoeck and Raegan Petty

Both cousins, Oakley Hoeck and Raegan Petty, 6, both of Davenport ran the race together. Hoeck said it was her second year running and that before the race she did a few push-ups to get ready for her quick run.

But Hoeck’s favorite part came after the race.

“My favorite part is the Raspberry Popsicle,” Hoeck said while showing off her red popsicle from Whitey’s Ice Cream.

Petty said it was her first running that she made a deal with her cousin to run with her. Petty said her favorite part, besides running with her cousin, was receiving the medal. Since it was her first race, she also got practice in leading up to the event.

“I ran all the way to my mailbox back to my garage at home,” Petty said.

Evan Schwartz

Deeming himself the fastest kid, Evan Schwartz, 6 of Bettendorf, ran the race last year and said he was so fast and enjoyed it that he wanted to do it again.

“I was the fastest kid,” Schwartz said. “I got the fastest kid medal.”

Ryleigh Sommers

From the soccer field to gymnastics, Ryleigh Sommers, 7, of Moline was ready to bring the heat in her first race this year. Her mom, Lindsay, said Ryleigh wants to work up to a 5K after seeing kids in a different race doing it.

“My favorite part was just running,” Sommers said. “I’m going to put my medal in my bedroom on the wall.”

Jaide Tyson

Jaide Tyson, 8, of Davenport, has beening running in the race every year but is one of the first ones she can remember participating in.

“I like running,” Tyson said. “I used to play soccer and it helped me run fast.”

For Tyson, she said the popsicle and medal was a bonus of the race.

Emma, Alex, and Lucas Hartley

Siblings Emma, Alex, and Lucas Hartley all participated in different age groups of the race.

Lucas, 2, who was more interested in his popsicle after his race, watched his bother and sister talk about how fast they were in their race and that the practice paid off.

Emma, 7, said it was her fifth year running the race and that she has participated in volleyball, dance, and softball.

“We ran (our own) course at home,” Emma said.

Full of energy, Alex, 5, said he was ready to run after practicing back at home.

“We would run everyday to the playground,” Alex said. “It was very far.”

Cami Carstens

Four years old and ready to race, Cami Carstens, 4, participated in the junior bix for her first time this year. Her mom, Jennifer, said Cami wanted to do the race herself this year.

“I’m going to run super fast,” Cami said.

Juju Mosley

Warming up by showing off some dance moves, Juju Mosley, 4, was ready to pound the pavement for his second year in the race. Not much of a talker, Juju nodded and gave some more dance moves to show his excitement for the race.

Miguel Cedillo

Participating for his fourth year, Miguel, 7, proudly showing off his medal, said he has “super speed” and that it helps him run far ahead of everyone else.

“I’m so tiny and fast that I have super speed” Cedillo said.

Cedillo said he will not be at the race tomorrow and is having a monster truck party just to have one.

Blue popsicles galore

Abby Lorenz, 6, ran the race for her first time. One of the biggest reasons Lorenz wanted to do it was to run with her cousin, Josie Miller, 6.

Josie, standing to the left of Abby both with blue popsicles, said they wanted to do the race together for fun and for the fun treat and medal at the end.

“We are cousins and we like running,” Miller said.

Heidi Ehrmann, 7

Heidi Ehrmann, 7, rode with her family from a suburb of the Twin Cities. Her dad, a Davenport native, is running the full 7 mile race and she plans to cheer him on.

Asked what she liked about the Jr. Bix (her first one) she summed it up pretty simply: "You get to run really hard."

Friends cross state borders

Two sisters from Batavia, Illinois, look forward to the two-and-a-half hour drive to visit their friend, Arie Vesey, 6, in Davenport for Bix weekend each year.

Their moms are best friends, and make time to see each others' families often.

Arie said: "It was fun!"

"Running with friends" was the best part, agreed Everly Meyer, 8.

Meztli Barbosa, 7, from Moline

Meztli Barbosa, 7, of Moline, said she likes to run but only a little bit. She held up her finger and thumb to show just how little.

She does play soccer and does track and field, and said herself she's a little shy.

Bonus

As a bonus, reporter Sarah Watson ran the Jr. Bix in its infancy (and her infancy, too).

