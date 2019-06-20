Mallory Asbe is no stranger to competition.
She ran on her high school's record-breaking distance medley relay team and spent four years running track and cross country at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa.
Now, she's getting another chance to prove her mettle.
Asbe was named the Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner during the first Iowa American Water's Bix at 6 training run Thursday. Asbe will receive a head start along the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road course on July 27 and if she crosses the finish line before the elite runners, she will receive $2,500 from the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf.
"I've been nervous and excited, kind of flipping between both, but I'll be ready to go," said Asbe, who is currently a graduate student at St. Ambrose. "It's an extra motivator to train really hard, train my best and have fun with it. Just take advantage of the opportunity.
"I'm excited by competition and I know I can really succeed if I put my mind to it and just do my thing."
Asbe, 24, is a relative newbie to the 45th annual road race, having run just three times prior, her first coming the summer after she graduated from Solon High School. Her father, Robert Carr, had run the race when she was little, and like so many others who have run the race before her, Mallory quickly fell in love with it.
"I heard a lot about the Bix growing up and then coming here, it's one of the best races I've ever run," Asbe said. "The enthusiasm and crowd and awesome course and hospitality, I've loved it and loved the idea ever since."
Still, being so new, she wasn't quite sure about some of the finer points of the Beat the Elite, but when she got the phone call from race director Ed Froehlich Monday morning, Mallory knew it was too good an opportunity to pass up.
"I saw the random Quad-City number on my phone and I had this gut feeling, that's got to be it," said Asbe, who was selected at random from the race's early entrants. "I answered it really fast and I was in a state of shock, was shaking but so excited, like 'What, are you serious?' I was so pumped for the opportunity and was so lucky getting that call."
Last year, Mallory ran the race in 53 minutes, 42 seconds alongside her husband, Tyler. That time will be used in factoring how much of a head start Mallory will get along the seven-mile course. Last year's elite men's winner, Belay Tilahun, finished the race in 32:39.
Tyler still plans on running the race, so while he won't be able to cheer Mallory on at the finish line, the couple will have the unique opportunity to cross paths while out on the course.
"I've been already trying to scope out, once we figure out what her head start is, trying to figure out when I'll see her," Tyler said. "I want to make sure I give her a little encouragement along the way, cheer her on and I can't wait to see her at the finish line."
Tyler, like Mallory, is not from the Quad-Cities, and ran his first Bix last year. Mallory will still have her fair share of fans cheering her on, with relatives from the Quad-Cities and others planning to come in from out of town.
To have the Asbes embrace the race shows what Froehlich has built the race into over the past 40 years, something that continues to endure even as Froehlich prepares for his last Bix as race director.
"It's been wonderful, a great cross-section of the community and includes everybody," Froehlich said. "It's great for the people that run it, it's great for the community, it's just very, very nice."