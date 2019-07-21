Since the inception of the Isle Casino Beat the Elite Challenge in 2004, Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Ed Froehlich has always envisioned a photo finish.
There have been some tight finishes over the years. Ben Lloyd won by eight seconds in 2009 and Bob Madison was passed late on the final stretch in 2012.
For the most part, there really haven't been too many close calls.
But in his final year as race director, Froehlich might get the finish he's been hoping for.
Mallory Asbe, this year's Beat the Elite runner, will get a 2.6-mile head start, beginning the race at the corner of Kirkwood Boulevard and Jersey Ridge Road. She'll have to complete the remaining 4.4 miles before any of the elite runners finish the seven-mile road race.
"I was committed this last year to make it really competitive and I think she's young enough and eager enough," Froehlich said. "I think it's going to be a really fun event, and I think she's going to give it her all and I hope she'll win."
The 24-year-old Asbe is ready for the challenge, hoping to win $2,500 from the Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf if she can be the first across the Bix finish line Saturday.
"I feel like it's going to be a good challenge for sure, with the hills and the heat," said Asbe, who was selected at random from the race's early entrants. "My mentality is to run a little bit faster than the pace set for me. ... Do my thing and then hopefully that's just ahead of the elite runners. We'll see where they are, but I'm going to give it my all to beat them at the end."
Asbe's time was determined based off her Bix time from last year. Asbe ran that race in 53 minutes, 42 seconds, a pace of about 7:40 per mile. Froehlich figures she'll have to run Saturday's race at about a 7:30 pace to beat the elite runners, who generally finish the race in about 32 minutes.
"I've never run the Bix like this before, so it will be different to be alone and not have people ahead of me to chase and kind of go after," Asbe said. "That's what I enjoy about the Bix and racing so I'm not sure what it will feel like."
Asbe has been a competitive runner growing up, running at Solon High School as well as at Luther College. That's helped give her an edge when it came to training.
"From Solon, I took the weight lifting and cross training aspect. That's when I really learned to love to lift and do different exercises to be in shape versus just running," Asbe said. "From Luther, I really deepened my passion for running there and so I really learned to just get out the door almost every day and that's the first step to training to be great."
Asbe found out what the distance was two weeks ago but had already been hard at work training, balancing running along with biking and weightlifting.
But knowing exactly what she needs to accomplish has helped her mindset heading into this week.
"I think I do well with variety, but I really tried to incorporate some hills and some speed in there," she said. "It was relieving to know the official distance once he told me, so now the numbers are more in my head."
Even with that high school and collegiate background, it's still been a couple years since Asbe has really had to push herself, and she welcomes the opportunity to do so once again.
"I know it looks like I've been racing for so long but I have had two years off now, so it is feeling like I'm jumping back into it and I'm reminded of those feelings of really good competition again," she said. "I'm enjoying it and I'm remembering what it's like to be nervous again for a race, but it's a great opportunity and a great challenge and it's just going to make me feel more competitive on the day of."
Since being named as the Beat the Elite runner last month, Asbe has received plenty of support from former high school and college teammates, as well as her family.
Her husband, Tyler, will be running the race Saturday but Asbe still expects to have plenty of friends and family down near the finish line.
"I'll definitely have some support, which is so appreciated," she said. "I'm really excited for them. I know the environment will be really exciting for them and get them pumped up to watch me and Tyler and other familiar faces. I think they're going to have a blast with the whole weekend."
Asbe, a graduate student studying occupational therapy at St. Ambrose, doesn't know what she plans to do with the prize money if she wins. She thinks she'll have a better idea come race day.
Though she's enjoying this renewed sense of competitiveness and still plans on running after the Bix, her focus will turn back to her studies after Saturday.
"I'm looking forward to taking a break after this and really diving into my schoolwork," she said. "What the next step is for me after that, I'm not sure. I really love the half-marathon distance, I'll be back for that and I'm sure I'll be back at the Bix again."