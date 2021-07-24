Assumption grad Froeschle captures Newell Trophy

“It was 90 degrees and horrible,” Froeschle said. “I walked the last six miles. At that time, my dad said I bet you’ll never do another one of those because of how it was and how poorly it went.

“I’ve done five since then.”

Froeschle, who works for an insurance company in Davenport, ran in Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth, Minn., last month.

“I had a moonshot goal of qualifying for the Olympic Trials in the marathon,” he said.

He was on pace for the 2 hour, 19 minute cutoff through the first half of the race before fading in the second half. It still ended up being a memorable day as he proposed to his girlfriend after the race.

Froeschle felt there was an outside chance he could compete for the Newell Trophy on Saturday. One of his training partners, Devin Allbaugh, had an ITB injury and didn’t make a serious push for it.

“He ran with his wife, so I knew it could be there for the taking,” Froeschle said. “I kept it in the back of my mind, but it wasn’t my main goal.”

He plans to put the brass cornet trophy he received in his office.

“This will definitely be the centerpiece,” Froeschle said. “It definitely is more elegant than anything else I’ve ever won.”

