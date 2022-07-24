At 42, defending Bix 7 champ isn't slowing down

Experience has taught Edna Kiplagat to take nothing for granted when it comes to the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

“That is what makes it a good race,’’ Kiplagat said. “It is a hard course, a good course, and it will challenge you every time. You must be at your best if you want to succeed there.’’

Kiplagat was at her best a year ago when at the age of 41 she became the oldest female to win the Bix 7 while touring the seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport faster than any female over 40 had ever run it with a winning time of 37 minutes, 17 seconds.

She welcomes a chance to return and defend that title Saturday, when the 48th running of Bix 7 begins its way up the Brady Street hill at 8 a.m.

“It is always special to come back to a place where you have won,’’ Kiplagat said last week in a phone interview from her Longmont, Colo., home. “I still have that goal, to win again. I always feel that if you prepare right and your body feels right on race day, that opportunity will be there.’’

Kiplagat will be looking to join elite company.

Only three female Bix 7 champions have won titles in consecutive years. Kim Merritt took first place in the race’s first two years in 1975 and 1976. Joan Benoit Samuelson won back-to-back Bix titles in 1985 and 1986 and Colleen De Reuck did the same in 1997 and 1998.

Kiplagat believes the experience does matter.

“If you have won a race before, you do understand the course and you understand what it takes to be successful,’’ she said. “That is always good, to have that knowledge and to be able to use it.’’

She also understands that a field of elite entries in the women’s race will be working to earn their own Bix 7 titles.

“I think Bix is one of the biggest races. There is always good competition, a good test,’’ Kiplagat said.

This year’s field includes Biruktayit Degefa of Ethiopia, a winner at the Crescent City Classic 10K, Cooper Bridge Run 10K and Carlsbad 5,000 this year, Pittsburgh Half Marathon winner and 2011 Bix 7 champ Caroline Rotich, River Bank 5K and 10K winner Mary Munana, 2016 Canadian Olympian Lanni Marchant and two-time United States Olympian Kim Conley.

Fiona O’Keeffe, the third-place finisher at the Bix 7 last year, is also part of a field that includes Tristan Van Ord, Michele Lee, Bria Wetsch and Kassie Parker, a Loras Colllege senior who holds the NCAA Division III records in the 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000-meter runs, among seeded entries.

O’Keeffe joined Taylor Werner in the lead pack at the 2021 Bix 7 before Kiplagat pulled away in the final miles to earn her first Bix 7 title.

“Bix was good to me last year. I had prepared so well and I was ready,’’ Kiplagat said. “My body felt good and I was able to run a fast race that day. The field was so strong, but in the last mile I was able to pull away from two ladies. It was a good race for me.’’

Kiplagat has enjoyed several good races already this year.

She finished third in the Boston Athletic Association 10K in late June and took fourth at the Boston Marathon in April, a month after placing ninth in the New York City Half Marathon. She previously won the Boston Marathon in 2017 and was the runner-up in 2021.

All have been part of what Kiplagat calls a “good year’’ of performances for the two-time world champion who grew up in Kenya.

Kiplagat is no stranger to Bix 7, either, finishing fourth in 2005 and sixth in 2003, and at age 42 she remains every bit as competitive as she was nearly two decades ago.

“I have so much good support and to me, that provides me with motivation that I use every day as I train and compete,’’ Kiplagat said.

“It starts with my family. They encourage me and provide me with the type of support I need to keep going and working. They are a part of everything I have been able to do. I work so hard to prepare for a race and I know they will always be there for me.’’

It is the same type of support Kiplagat had when she was starting out.

“My family was there for me and that is so important,’’ she said. “I work to do the same now.’’

In addition to taking care of her family, including training on occasion with her 16-year-old daughter, Kiplagat maintains a disciplined routine that includes twice-daily training and essential recovery time that allows her to continue to compete at an elite level.

She doesn’t see herself slowing down any time soon.

“I have so much positive support around me and that makes such a big difference. My family, my management who works so hard for me, they motivate me to continue to do my part,’’ Kiplagat said.

“I know when I have an opportunity to compete, it is time for me to deliver. That is always the goal. I trust the program and myself. I believe what I do gives me success and I wake up every morning ready to follow the plan and make the most of each day.’’