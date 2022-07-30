Aussie Tiernan captures Quad-City Times Bix 7 title

Forty years ago, Australian distance running icon Rob de Castella came to the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and claimed a somewhat controversial victory.

When the pace car took a shortcut at the McClelland Boulevard turnaround, making a premature U-turn, de Castella and all the runners behind him followed, shortening the course by a few meters. De Castella still won easily.

There was nothing remotely questionable about what another Aussie did Saturday.

Patrick Tiernan took the lead early and maintained it almost the whole way to become the first Australian runner since de Castella to win the 48th annual race through the streets of Davenport.

He held off former champions Leonard Korir and Sam Chelanga in the closing stretch to finish in 32 minutes, 32 seconds. His time was just 11 seconds slower than de Castella’s shortcut time of 32:21.

Even though it has been four decades since de Castella’s win, the historical significance of Tiernan’s win was not lost on the 27-year-old two-time Olympian.

"He’s an icon in our sport in Australia," Tiernan said of de Castella. "He’s still our national record-holder in the marathon."

Tiernan had never run the Bix 7 before — he actually had never even heard of the race until recently — but his game plan was perfect and almost perfectly executed.

"I talked to my coach last night and the plan was to stay as relaxed as possible the whole way out and then once we got to the turnaround just kind of feel it out and see where people were," he said. "Then right before that little climb up to mile 5 I was going to try to make a move."

It played out almost exactly that way.

Tiernan went to the front very early in the race although he had Korir, Morocco’s Zouhain Talbi and others right on his heels much of the way. Then, during the long climb back up Kirkwood Boulevard, he lengthened his lead considerably.

"I was trying to get a big enough lead so those guys behind me, who have just incredible talent, couldn’t make it up," Tiernan said.

Korir, the defending champion and one of the few three-time winners of the race, admitted to being a bit surprised that Tiernan set the pace almost the whole way.

"But I know he’s tough," Korir said.

"He had a good day today," he added. "I would say second is OK."

During the long run down the Brady Street hill and the closing stretch on 3rd Street, both Korir and Chelanga managed to close the gap somewhat.

“I tried but it was too late," Korir said.

Tiernan said he knew they were there and was fully aware of their capabilities.

“Lenny and Sam, I’ve raced them both and they’re phenomenal athletes ... " Tiernan said. “You’ve got to have enough respect for them and you’ve got to have a big enough gap so they can’t close down on you."

Korir was second in a time of 32:41, notching his fifth top-3 finish in the race. Chelanga was a close third in 32:44 with 19-year-old Kenyan Reuben Misop fourth and Talbi fifth.

Chelanga, the 2017 Bix champion, actually felt fortunate to take third in view of the way his summer has gone.

“I was spent," he said. "A couple of weeks ago I had COVID. This new variant is really tough. I had a headache for three days and a really bad backache. I don’t wish that on anybody."

Tiernan, who pocketed $7,000 for his victory, said he only ran the Bix because it fit perfectly into his training schedule. Although he admitted that had never even heard of the race — or most of the other U.S. road races he has run this summer — he said he would love to come back to Davenport again in the future.

"You don’t get many road races where the whole community comes out and supports it," he said. "There was a big turnout every step of the way … It’s a really cool atmosphere."