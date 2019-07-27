Mallory Asbe gave everything she had Saturday.
But the heat, humidity and elite runners proved to be too much.
Asbe, this year's Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner was passed by men's winner Leonard Barsoton on the final stretch of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, just the fifth runner in the 16th year of the promotion not to be the first across the finish line.
"It's been incredibly exciting and we're extremely proud of her," Asbe's mother, Peg Carr, said. "We told her we were proud regardless of the outcome."
Asbe did cross, though she needed help to do so.
The 24-year-old Asbe was passed by Barsoton at Iowa Street, then started to collapse in the final 50 yards and was helped across the finish line by race director Ed Froehlich and incoming race director Michelle Juehring.
Asbe was taken to the medical tent in a wheelchair, where she received fluids for an hour before being taken to the emergency room at Genesis East, accompanied by her husband, Tyler.
According to hospital spokesman Craig Cooper, Asbe was discharged Saturday afternoon.
"She's doing great. She's still got a smile on her face and a happy attitude so we're proud of that, too," Carr said. "I know that she's well cared for and I think she'll be OK."
Carr was one of several friends and family showing their support for Asbe. Wearing blue shirts with "Run Mallory Run" on the front and "#BeattheElite Bix 2019" on the back, fans were scattered up and down the finish line and cousin Morgan Jennings, a rising sophomore at Assumption, also ran the race sporting the shirt.
"It's been incredibly fun," said Carr, who lives in Panora, Iowa, with her husband, Robert, but has been to the Bix several times in years past. "As with most families, logistics are always a challenge, but we got the T-shirts going and everybody showed up for breakfast and everybody got a good night's sleep and we're blessed to have a family like we do."
Asbe was given a 2.6-mile head start on the seven-mile course. A track and cross country athlete in high school and college, Asbe kept a 7-minute, 33-second pace throughout the race, and when she made the turn from Kirkwood Street onto Brady Street, she held about a 1.25-mile lead on the elite runners.
But that gap closed, and seconds after Asbe made the turn onto 3rd Street, Barsoton also appeared on the final stretch.
She held off the Kenyan as long as she could, getting passed in the final block-and-a-half. Asbe crossed the finish line in 33:15, fourth among all runners.
"I was just hoping she was OK ...," said Carr, who was watching from the bleachers at the finish line, "... because I could see it in her that she wasn't doing super great."
Though Asbe — a graduate student at St. Ambrose — didn't win, Froehlich said she would still be awarded the $2,500 prize.
"She did exactly what we asked her to do," Froehlich said. "She did the best she could, make it a close race. ... I hope that she recovers well."
Asbe is the second Beat the Elite runner to receive medical attention in the last five years. Travis Allen collapsed from heat exhaustion three blocks from the finish line in 2015 and also had to be taken to the emergency room.
Despite these two incidents, Froehlich doesn't see any inherent danger in the promotion.
"It just happens," Froehlich said. "A day like today, she probably went out fast, and it's humid and that ends up catching you."
Froehlich can relate, passing on a story from one of the two times he ran the race before a 40-year stint as race director that ended Saturday.
"I ran it in 1979, and I had a challenge with another guy, thought he was right behind me the whole way," he said. "I finished, I passed out and they had to carry me around. Finally I came to my senses and found out the guy I was running against quit at two miles."
072819-BIX7-AA-001.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-002.jpg
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-003.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-004.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-005.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-006.jpg
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-007.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-008.jpg
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-009.jpg
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-010
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-011
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-012
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-013
A runner works out in a loft gym overlooking the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-014
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-015
Medals are handed out to racers after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-016
Patriot Guard riders prepare to lead the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-017
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-018
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finishes as the first female racer with a time of 36:04 during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-019
Alyson Johnson of Minneapolis waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-020
Tyler Hampton of Naperville finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-021
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-022
A Patriot Guard rider takes off to lead the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-023
Madison Yaddof, 17, of Bettendorf waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-024
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya adjusts her shoe laces after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-025
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-026
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-027
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-028
Runners near the end of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-029
Greg Barker of Coal Valley finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-030
Nolan Raabe, 8, of Bettendorf runs with James, left, and Erin Raabe during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-031
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-032
Brad Theyerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-033
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm waves to the camera on her way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-034
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya talks to media after winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-035
Runners stretch before the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-036
Patriot guard riders make their way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-037
A Patriot Guard rider waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-038
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-039
Sean Moeller of Davenport crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-040
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-041
An Elvis impersonator gestures for the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
072819-BIX7-AA-042
072819-BIX7-AA-043
072819-BIX7-AA-044
072819-BIX7-AA-045
072819-BIX7-AA-046
072819-BIX7-AA-047
072819-BIX7-AA-048
072819-BIX7-AA-049
072819-BIX7-AA-050
072819-BIX7-AA-051
072819-BIX7-AA-052
072819-BIX7-AA-053
072819-BIX7-AA-054
072819-BIX7-AA-055
072819-BIX7-AA-056
072819-BIX7-AA-057
072819-BIX7-AA-058
072819-BIX7-AA-059
072819-BIX7-AA-060
072819-BIX7-AA-061
072819-BIX7-AA-062
072819-BIX7-AA-063
072819-BIX7-AA-064
072819-BIX7-AA-065
072819-BIX7-AA-066
072819-BIX7-AA-067
072819-BIX7-AA-068
072819-BIX7-AA-069
072819-BIX7-AA-070
072819-BIX7-AA-071
072819-BIX7-AA-072
072819-BIX7-AA-073
072819-BIX7-AA-074
072819-BIX7-AA-075
072819-BIX7-AA-076
072819-BIX7-AA-077
072819-BIX7-AA-078
072819-BIX7-AA-079
072819-BIX7-AA-080
072819-BIX7-AA-081
072819-BIX7-AA-082
072819-BIX7-AA-083
072819-BIX7-AA-084
072819-BIX7-AA-085
072819-BIX7-AA-086
072819-BIX7-AA-087
072819-BIX7-AA-088
072819-BIX7-AA-089
072819-BIX7-AA-090
072819-BIX7-AA-091
072819-BIX7-AA-092
072819-BIX7-AA-093
072819-BIX7-AA-094
072819-BIX7-AA-095
072819-BIX7-AA-096
072819-BIX7-AA-097
072819-BIX7-AA-098
072819-BIX7-AA-099
072819-BIX7-AA-100
072819-BIX7-AA-101
072819-BIX7-AA-102
072819-BIX7-AA-103
072819-BIX7-AA-104
072819-BIX7-AA-105
072819-BIX7-MM-002a.jpg
Phil Vernon, of Davenport, performs with the Quad Cities Ukulele Club during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-003a.jpg
Shawn Busch, of Eldridge, holds his daughter Ardyn, 2, during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-006a.jpg
Flags are displayed near a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-007a.jpg
Motorcycles make their way at the start of the race during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-011a.jpg
The elite runners lead the pack during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-014a.jpg
Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz photographs the elite runners from the back of a motorcycle during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-019a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-020a.jpg
Michael Heffernan runs through a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-021a.jpg
Elizabeth Mallon waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-026a.jpg
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-032a.jpg
Patrick Martinez waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-036a.jpg
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-037a.jpg
Lee Marbach jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-041a.jpg
Emma Detoye, 8, runs into the sunshine during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-044a.jpg
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-048a.jpg
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-050a.jpg
Matthew Hayes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-052a.jpg
Alivea Vigil, 15, goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-056a.jpg
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-059a.jpg
Geoff Bueker goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-063a.jpg
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-066a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-074a.jpg
Adam Lyons jumps on to a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-075a.jpg
Luke Rodriguez jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-080a.jpg
Thomas Bergthold jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-082a.jpg
Benjamin Mallon uses a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-085a.jpg
Cassie Rizzo waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-089a.jpg
Robin Blessent waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-090a.jpg
Patrick Kelsall throws his hands up during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-091a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-094a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-097a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-100a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-103a.jpg
Pete Drahozal, of Eldridge, plays a 1929 Helicon during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-106a.jpg
Rock Island High School track coach Ed Lillis uses crutches during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-107a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-108a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-111a.jpg
McKenna Beessler, 1, of Cedar Rapids holds a sign that says go during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-113a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-116a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-119a.jpg
Lily Smith, 9, of LeClaire, sprays water from a hose on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-121a.jpg
Lily Smith, 9, of LeClaire, sprays water from a hose on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-123a.jpg
Olivia Kramer, 4, of Davenport, gives out high fives to runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-124a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-125a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-129a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-131a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-133a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-138a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-141a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, holds up a bib he found on the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-145a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-147a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-149a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-151a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-155a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-156a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-159a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-161a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-162a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-163a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-166a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-167a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-169a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-172a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-173a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-174a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-175a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-176a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-177a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-180a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-183a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-186a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-189a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-191a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-192a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-194a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-195a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-197a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-199a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-201a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-202a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-203a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-204a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-206a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-208a.jpg
Jason Hartley, of Milan, performs during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-210a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-213a.jpg
Doug Moore, of Iowa City, uses a squirt gun to spray water on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-MM-215a.jpg
072819-BIX7-MM-217a.jpg
Hollywood Henderson and Shannon Neal play to the camera during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-01.jpg
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-02.jpg
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-03.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-04.jpg
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-05.jpg
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-06.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-07.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-08.jpg
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-09.jpg
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-10.jpg
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-11.jpg
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-12.jpg
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-13.jpg
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-14.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-15.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-16.jpg
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-17.jpg
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-18.jpg
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-19.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-20.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-21.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-22.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-23.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-24.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-25.jpg
A man who did not want to be identified purposes jello shots to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-26.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-27.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
072819-BIX7-JG-28.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-29.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-30.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-31.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-32.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-33.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-34.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-35.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-36.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-37.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-38.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-39.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-40.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-41.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-42.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-43.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-44.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-45.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-46.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-47.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-48.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-49.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-50.jpg
072819-BIX7-JS-016
Elite runners Gabriel Geay (7) of Tanzania and Jarius Birech of Kenya use water to cool off near the turn-around, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
072819-BI