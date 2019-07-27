{{featured_button_text}}

Mallory Asbe gave everything she had Saturday.

But the heat, humidity and elite runners proved to be too much.

Asbe, this year's Isle Casino Beat the Elite runner was passed by men's winner Leonard Barsoton on the final stretch of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, just the fifth runner in the 16th year of the promotion not to be the first across the finish line.

"It's been incredibly exciting and we're extremely proud of her," Asbe's mother, Peg Carr, said. "We told her we were proud regardless of the outcome."

Asbe did cross, though she needed help to do so.

The 24-year-old Asbe was passed by Barsoton at Iowa Street, then started to collapse in the final 50 yards and was helped across the finish line by race director Ed Froehlich and incoming race director Michelle Juehring.

Asbe was taken to the medical tent in a wheelchair, where she received fluids for an hour before being taken to the emergency room at Genesis East, accompanied by her husband, Tyler. 

According to hospital spokesman Craig Cooper, Asbe was discharged Saturday afternoon.

"She's doing great. She's still got a smile on her face and a happy attitude so we're proud of that, too," Carr said. "I know that she's well cared for and I think she'll be OK."

Carr was one of several friends and family showing their support for Asbe. Wearing blue shirts with "Run Mallory Run" on the front and "#BeattheElite Bix 2019" on the back, fans were scattered up and down the finish line and cousin Morgan Jennings, a rising sophomore at Assumption, also ran the race sporting the shirt.

"It's been incredibly fun," said Carr, who lives in Panora, Iowa, with her husband, Robert, but has been to the Bix several times in years past. "As with most families, logistics are always a challenge, but we got the T-shirts going and everybody showed up for breakfast and everybody got a good night's sleep and we're blessed to have a family like we do."

Asbe was given a 2.6-mile head start on the seven-mile course. A track and cross country athlete in high school and college, Asbe kept a 7-minute, 33-second pace throughout the race, and when she made the turn from Kirkwood Street onto Brady Street, she held about a 1.25-mile lead on the elite runners.

But that gap closed, and seconds after Asbe made the turn onto 3rd Street, Barsoton also appeared on the final stretch.

She held off the Kenyan as long as she could, getting passed in the final block-and-a-half. Asbe crossed the finish line in 33:15, fourth among all runners.

"I was just hoping she was OK ...," said Carr, who was watching from the bleachers at the finish line, "... because I could see it in her that she wasn't doing super great."

Though Asbe — a graduate student at St. Ambrose — didn't win, Froehlich said she would still be awarded the $2,500 prize.

"She did exactly what we asked her to do," Froehlich said. "She did the best she could, make it a close race. ... I hope that she recovers well."

Asbe is the second Beat the Elite runner to receive medical attention in the last five years. Travis Allen collapsed from heat exhaustion three blocks from the finish line in 2015 and also had to be taken to the emergency room.

Despite these two incidents, Froehlich doesn't see any inherent danger in the promotion.

"It just happens," Froehlich said. "A day like today, she probably went out fast, and it's humid and that ends up catching you."

Froehlich can relate, passing on a story from one of the two times he ran the race before a 40-year stint as race director that ended Saturday.

"I ran it in 1979, and I had a challenge with another guy, thought he was right behind me the whole way," he said. "I finished, I passed out and they had to carry me around. Finally I came to my senses and found out the guy I was running against quit at two miles."