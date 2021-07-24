Beat the Elite runner receives medical attention, but fine after being passed on final stretch

Doug Boleyn wasn't planning to push himself, but the competitor in him took over too early.

Boleyn, this year's Quad-City Times Beat the Elite runner, was passed by the elite pack just after making the turn from Brady Street onto 3rd Street, and after crossing the finish line, had to be taken to the Genesis Medical Tent, where he received treatment for approximately 30 minutes.

"Unfortunately, I wasn't looking at my watch and I went out way, way too fast," Boleyn said. "My target was to come through the 4-mile mark at 11 minutes and I came through at about slightly under 9 minutes so I was running a little over a 6-minute pace which is way too fast ... then I just died after that.

"The heat got to me."

With a race-time temperature of 78 degrees and 82% humidity, the heat got to many people, including Boleyn's daughter, Grace, who won the high school challenge but also had to visit the medical tent.

Both were up and about in time for the 10 a.m. post-race party.