Bob Beardsley admits he's nervous.
It's a good nervous, but still, the opportunity to be the Isle Casino's Beat the Elite runner this Saturday constantly races through Beardsley's mind.
"I think about it pretty much every night when I go to sleep and it's the first thing I think about when I wake up," he said. "I'm excited about it, it's going to be a lot of fun."
Beardsley has been training hard since being named as this year's participant last month. It's the 15th year the Quad-City Times Bix 7 has featured this particular subplot, to see if an amateur runner can cross the finish line ahead of the elite field when given a predetermined head start along the course.
Beardsley, a Bettendorf resident, will get a 3.4-mile head start, beginning just past the turnaround on McClellan Boulevard.
If he can finish the remaining 3.6 miles ahead of the field, he'll win $2,500.
For someone who's run in 36 straight Bix races, that might not seem like something to fret about, but Beardsley has the added challenge of preparing while coming off a torn ACL, suffered just before last year's Bix race. He still participated in last year's race, pushed in a wheelchair by family and friends but a year later, Beardsley has been working hard on building his strength.
He has been training four to five times a week, balancing his preparation with the continued recovery of his knee.
"The knee is holding up," he said. "It's a little achy but it's really stable right now so I think it's going to be fine for the run."
Beardsley's start time was determined based on some of his previous times running the race. In 2016, he ran the course in 1:10:21, an average of about 10 minutes per mile.
Last year's elite winner, Sam Chelanga, crossed the finish line in 32:53, so Beardsley knows he'll have to push it to give himself a shot.
"I've got to go about a minute faster per mile, have about nine minute miles to make it," he said. "I've actually lost some weight from all the running so I think I can do it. .. My biggest fear is getting too excited with all the people cheering and running one mile in 8:30 and then running the next one in 10:30."
The Beat the Elite runners of years past have had a strong fan following and it's likely Beardsley will enjoy the same support. Last year his family and friends made special T-shirts for the race and another batch are in the works for Saturday.
"It's been really fantastic," he said. "A lot of help from the guys of the gym ... my wife has been doing a lot of training with me. I've gotten a lot of great support."
Despite all the nerves, Beardsley is still taking time to enjoy the summer, traveling down to St. Louis for the weekend and attending a Kenny Chesney concert on Saturday.
He still managed to get some training in, running a path underneath the Gateway Arch Friday.
"He's a real competitive guy and he's determined," Bix race director Ed Froehlich said. "I think this guy will be really competitive."
Beardsley already has a plan for the prize money if he wins. His brother John, and his physical therapist, Shari Huber, are both battling cancer and Beardsley plans to donate half of the winnings to each person.
"I'm going to need to run at my max effort for the whole duration," he said. "If I can get some extra boost from the crowd on Saturday ... I think I've got a shot."