Behind the scenes: A dip, a wait, and then the rush
Behind the scenes: A dip, a wait, and then the rush

Tyler Weimerskirch

Tyler Weimerskirch helps tear down the starter's stage at Saturday's running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.

 Tom Loewy

Workers from Ryan & Associates finished assembling the starter's stage for Saturday's Quad City Times Bix 7 race just as the sun was rising Saturday.

Then the three men waited.

Tyler Weimerskirch packed his tin of Skoal Long Cut dip while the race's public address announcer told runners about how to line up at the start at the corner of 4th and Brady streets.

"It's peach flavor," said Weimerskirch of the pinch he put between his cheek and gums.

The 34-year-old Weimerskirch said he's been with Ryan & Associates for 15 years — but Saturday marked his first duties at the Bix 7.

"It's kind of cool seeing all the runners come in," said Weimerskirch, who lives in Durant. "I'm looking forward to seeing all the runners go by."

Once the mass of runners passed, Weimerskirch didn't have a lot of time to talk.

"It was fun while it lasted, but now we have to tear it down and fast as we can. We've got to get out of here," he said.

