The Prairie Farms Quick Bix featured a photo finish, though it wasn’t the type you might expect.
Nathan Behr, 13, finished the two-mile race, part of the Quad-City Times Bix 7, with a winning time of 11 minutes, 52 seconds.
Behr's father, Michael, 42, finished just behind him and recorded the moment on his cellphone.
“Pretty good,” Nathan said of the friendly competition he got from his dad.
“Oh, there will be a day, you’ll be passed,” joked Michael, a 1994 Clinton High School grad.
The Behrs made the trip from Aurora, Illinois, where Nathan runs at Still Middle School.
Nathan ran his first Bix 7 last year but took the Quick Bix for a spin Saturday morning as he trains for the Naperville Sprint Triathlon next week. He ran a pace of 5:56 per mile.
“Based on how it feels, I think I did pretty good above what I’ve been running,” Nathan said.
“It’s hard to tell with the hills,” Michael said.
“Good hills,” Nathan added.
The course runs up Brady Street and down Perry Street before finishing down 3rd Street.
Nathan, who has competed in four or five triathlons, said he typically takes on the longer distances and runs mostly just for fun and personal bests.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “I get to meet more people the more I run, and just being out there for the experience.”
Tanya Hass was the women's winner of the Quick Bix with a time of 11:52, the third-fastest time overall.
Battling through a sinus infection, the Fargo, North Dakota, resident made the last-minute decision to run the Quick Bix instead of her fifth full Bix.
“I love doing the full seven,” said Hass, 38. “But I changed my mind this morning.”
She competed in the Lake Minnetonka Triathlon in June and ran the Boston Marathon in April.
She finished the 2015 Bix as the 39th fastest female.
“I didn’t actually even think about doing the Quick Bix until this morning, and one of the girls I’m staying with mentioned, you can do the Quick Bix if you aren’t feeling good,” said Hass. “So that’s when I decided, yeah, I think I’ll do that and next year I’ll do the seven.”
Her husband, Chris, ran at UW-Platteville and ran the full Bix race on Saturday. The two have a 3-year-old at home.
Hass, who played one year of college volleyball at Minnesota State University Moorhead, did not start running until she was 27. She said she is regaining her speed since having a child, and has dealt with a shifting pelvis, which has been an obstacle for marathon training.
Amanda Malone was the female runner-up over a minute later in 13:29.
“I know I can run faster than that, but right now, I don’t know if I can. I don’t really have the depth right now,” Hass said. “I went by feel, and I basically really wanted to work on form, because that’s been an issue, especially running downhill.”
She said the Behrs were a good distance ahead after the turn, but she caught a few guys on the way to the finish.
Up next for her is the YoungLife Triathlon in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, on Aug. 17, and the 10-mile race in October at the Twin Cities Marathon Weekend.
Elite runners Gabriel Geay (7) of Tanzania and Jarius Birech of Kenya use water to cool off near the turn-around, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Outgoing Race Director Ed Froehlich looks up Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
A runner takes a moment to himself before the race, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya stands at the start line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, before the running of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The gun fires as the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race gets under way, Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Brady Street in Davenport.
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Runners leave the starting line, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
A runner slaps the hands of spectators as he runs up Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The scene looking down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Elite runner Kenneth Kosgei (35) of Kenya, checks his time near 12th Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Dominic Korir of Kenya leads the group of elite runners as they make the turn from Brady Street to Kirkwood, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
A group of elite runners including the eventual winner Leonard Barsoton (3) of Keny spread out as they begin the run down Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Elite runner Jarius Birech of Kenya checks his time while on Kirkwood Blve., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The elite group stays as a pack at the end of Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The elite runners make the turn from Kirkwood Blvd. onto Jersey Ridge, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The elite runners run up McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
The elite group of runners dwindle to five on McClellan Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport.
Leaders Leonard Barsoton (L) of Kenya and Gabriel Geay of Tanzania battle for the lead, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. Barsoton prevailed as he won with the time of :32.43.
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he nears Brady Street from Kirkwood Blvd., Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya opens up his lead as he runs down Brady Street from Kirkwood Boulevard on Saturday during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
The leader and eventual winner Leonard Barsoton of Kenya makes the turn onto 3rd Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. He won with the time of :32.43.
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
The women's winner, Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya runs down Brady Street, Saturday, July 27, 2019, during the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race through Davenport. She finished with the time of 36.04.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
His intention was to run the Prairie Farms Quick Bix but 10-year-old Leo Perme of Darien, Ill. missed the turn and ran the entire seven miles of the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A man who did not want to be identified purposes jello shots to runners in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A runner works out in a loft gym overlooking the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Medals are handed out to racers after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot Guard riders prepare to lead the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finishes as the first female racer with a time of 36:04 during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Alyson Johnson of Minneapolis waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Tyler Hampton of Naperville finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Patriot Guard rider takes off to lead the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Madison Yaddof, 17, of Bettendorf waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya adjusts her shoe laces after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners near the end of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Greg Barker of Coal Valley finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Nolan Raabe, 8, of Bettendorf runs with James, left, and Erin Raabe during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Brad Theyerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm waves to the camera on her way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya talks to media after winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners stretch before the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot guard riders make their way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Patriot Guard rider waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Sean Moeller of Davenport crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
An Elvis impersonator gestures for the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Phil Vernon, of Davenport, performs with the Quad Cities Ukulele Club during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Shawn Busch, of Eldridge, holds his daughter Ardyn, 2, during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Flags are displayed near a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Motorcycles make their way at the start of the race during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
The elite runners lead the pack during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz photographs the elite runners from the back of a motorcycle during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Michael Heffernan runs through a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Elizabeth Mallon waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Patrick Martinez waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Lee Marbach jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Emma Detoye, 8, runs into the sunshine during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Matthew Hayes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Alivea Vigil, 15, goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Geoff Bueker goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Adam Lyons jumps on to a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Luke Rodriguez jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Thomas Bergthold jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Benjamin Mallon uses a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Cassie Rizzo waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Robin Blessent waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Patrick Kelsall throws his hands up during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Pete Drahozal, of Eldridge, plays a 1929 Helicon during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Rock Island High School track coach Ed Lillis uses crutches during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
