Scenes from the 44th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 road race held, Saturday, July 28, 2018, in Davenport , Iowa.

Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.

Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.

4 decades of Ed Froehlich and the Bix 7

1947: Ed Froehlich is born in Norfolk, Nebraska, the youngest of nine children.

1956: Froehlich moves with his family to Ottumwa, Iowa.

1959: The Froehlich family moves to Davenport.

1964: Froehlich becomes a starter for the Davenport West basketball team.

1965: He is elected president of West’s student council while also serving as the captain of the cross country, basketball and track teams.

1966: Froehlich graduates from West, enrolls at Palmer Junior College, begins working as a meat-cutter at Oscar Mayer and marries his high school sweetheart, Sandy Rynor.

1968: He briefly attends St. Ambrose University.

1975: The Bix 7 is held for the first time, attracting a field of 84 runners.

1977: Froehlich leaves Oscar Mayer to become a State Farm insurance agent.

1978: He runs the Bix 7 for the first time in the race’s fourth year of existence.

1980: Froehlich replaces Tony Gott as the Bix 7’s race director and helps entice Bill Rodgers to run in the race after the U.S. chooses to boycott the Moscow Olympics.

1981: The Quad-City Times becomes the title sponsor of the Bix 7.

1983: Joan Samuelson runs the Bix 7 for the first time.

1986: The Bix at Six training runs are held for the first time, though the Bix 7 did not coordinate with the city of Davenport to block off the streets until four years later.

1989: The Bix 7 begins paying prize money to elite runners.

1993: The Bix 7 is forced to reroute its course because of flooding in Davenport. The event is named by Runner’s World as the Most Community Spirited race in the U.S. and Froehlich is named national race director of the year.

1997: Froehlich helps found the Professional Road Runners Organization and the Bix serves as the PRRO’s world championship race.

1998: The Jr. Bix 7, for runners ages 12 and under, is added to the Bix weekend. Froehlich is voted into the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame.

1999: The Quick Bix, a two-mile alternative, is added to the Bix 7, and the race attracts a record field of 23,182 runners and walkers. In conjunction with the race’s 25th anniversary, a statue of Rodgers and Samuelson is erected in Bix Plaza, at the point of the Quad-City Times property.

2001: The Brady Street Sprints are added as another element to Bix weekend.

2002: The Bix 7 serves as the USA seven-mile national championship race for the first time. The race marks the Quad-Cities debut of Meb Keflezighi.

2003: A high school relay is added to the Brady Street Sprints and the All-City Challenge is added to the Bix 7.

2004: The Rhythm City Race for the Jackpot, now known as Beat the Elite, becomes part of the Bix 7.

2005: Froehlich becomes the sixth winner of the Fred Lebow Award for lifetime achievements to the sport of road racing.

2007: The Bix 7 begins using computer chips to time the race.

2009: A statue of Froehlich is added to Bix Plaza. The Greg Newell Trophy is inaugurated for the fastest Quad-Citian in the race.

2011: The Eloise Caldwell Trophy is inaugurated for the fastest female runner from the Quad-Cities.

2012: Froehlich retires as a State Farm agent.

2013: The Bix 7 begins awarding $1,000 to the fastest male and female high school runners in the race.

2014: All U.S. active military personnel are allowed to enter the race for free.

2015: Froehlich undergoes heart valve surgery in June and has a limited role in final preparations for the race.

2018: Froehlich announces plans to retire and hand race director duties to Michelle Juehring following the 2019 race.