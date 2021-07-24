 Skip to main content
Bill Rodgers relaxed, laughing before start of Bix
Bill Rodgers relaxed, laughing before start of Bix

  • Updated
  • 0
Bill Rodgers

Bill Rodgers, in green, stands with his "short-legged, no-talent" brother Charlie Rodgers (on his left) and friends prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Saturday was the 41st time Rodgers has run the race. 

 Sarah Hayden

Famed marathon runner Bill Rodgers stood chatting and laughing with his brother, Charlie Rodgers, and four friends along 4th Street 30 minutes before the start of the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.

Wearing the No. 73 elite bib pinned to a green racing shirt imprinted with "www.billrodgersrunningcenter.com," Rodgers said it would be the 41st time he has run the Bix. 

"I'm here with my brother," Rodgers said.

"His short-legged, no-talent brother," Charlie Rodgers said, as the group burst into laughter. "The short-legged brother."

Bill Rodgers said he'd spoken with fellow Bix 7 legend Joan Benoit Samuelson earlier in the morning and she wished them luck.

"She'll be back," Rodgers said. "No doubt about it."

