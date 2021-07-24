Bill Rodgers relaxed, laughing before start of Bix

Famed marathon runner Bill Rodgers stood chatting and laughing with his brother, Charlie Rodgers, and four friends along 4th Street 30 minutes before the start of the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.

Wearing the No. 73 elite bib pinned to a green racing shirt imprinted with "www.billrodgersrunningcenter.com," Rodgers said it would be the 41st time he has run the Bix.

"I'm here with my brother," Rodgers said.

"His short-legged, no-talent brother," Charlie Rodgers said, as the group burst into laughter. "The short-legged brother."

Bill Rodgers said he'd spoken with fellow Bix 7 legend Joan Benoit Samuelson earlier in the morning and she wished them luck.

"She'll be back," Rodgers said. "No doubt about it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.