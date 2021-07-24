Bill Rodgers relaxed, laughing before start of Bix

Bill Rodgers, in green, stands with his "short-legged, no-talent" brother Charlie Rodgers (on his left) and friends prior to the start of the Quad-City Times Bix 7. Saturday was the 41st time Rodgers has run the race.
Sarah Hayden
Famed marathon runner Bill Rodgers stood chatting and laughing with his brother, Charlie Rodgers, and four friends along 4th Street 30 minutes before the start of the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 race.
Wearing the No. 73 elite bib pinned to a green racing shirt imprinted with "www.billrodgersrunningcenter.com," Rodgers said it would be the 41st time he has run the Bix.
"I'm here with my brother," Rodgers said.
"His short-legged, no-talent brother," Charlie Rodgers said, as the group burst into laughter. "The short-legged brother."
Bill Rodgers said he'd spoken with fellow Bix 7 legend Joan Benoit Samuelson earlier in the morning and she wished them luck.
"She'll be back," Rodgers said. "No doubt about it."
Male winner Leonard Korir crosses the finish line during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday.
Male winner Leonard Korir reacts after crossing the finish line during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Beat the Elite runner Doug Boleyn crosses the finish line during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Race director Michelle Juehring helps Beat the Elite runner Doug Boleyn after he crossed the finish line during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Female winner Edna Kiplagat crosses the finish line during Saturday's 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7. the 41-year-old set records for being the oldest winner and having the best time of any female over 40, winning in 37 minutes, 17 seconds.
Female winner Edna Kiplagat reacts after crossing the finish line of the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Saturday morning.
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill to begin the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Willis Wisely walks away after sharing his story of being in the I.C.U due to COVID in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Motorcycles lead the path for runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Tessa Bawden gets sprayed by water guns while running throughout East Village in Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Locals wave and cheer on runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Ed Lillis of Rock Island makes his way throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Erin Lambert of Davenport runs through water from a water gun while make her way throughout the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Quad-City Times reporter Sarah Watson going throughout East Village in Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Tami Michaud goes throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Runners going throughout East Village of Davenport are entertained by Acoustic Knights during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Doug Boleyn of Bettendorf going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Cayden Fries and Brian Fries run through water from a water gun while make their way throughout the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lavonda Harrell and Katherine Learn take a second to dance to drummers in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Mike Castel holds a photo of what he and his family use to do for runners in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021. The family usually holds a party every year and pass out ice but due to Castle's grandmother getting COVID this year they are holding off until next year.
Fernando Rodriguez of Chicago cheers while going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
A group of women dressed as Marilyn Monroe going throughout East Village in Davenport the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
The Northsiders perform to runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Colton Phares waits for his father Nic Phares to pass by with the rest of his family in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Billy Potter gets up after lifting weights in the middle of East Village in Davenport before returning to run during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Acoustic Knights band member Alex Slack, performs with his bands to runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Paige Wahlig of Bettedorf cheers on runners going throughout East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Keira Davison of Bettendorf sprays down runners as they pass by her grandmothers home in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Lauren VanOpdorp of Eldridge runs through water from a water gun while make her way throughout the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
Castel and Davison family wave to runners and spray them to keep cool in the East Village of Davenport during the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 24, 2021. The family usually holds a party every year and pass out ice but due to Castle's grandmother getting COVID this year they are holding off until next year.
