Bix 7 director 'preparing, planning and praying'

Michelle Juehring is still hoping that her first Quad-City Times Bix 7 as race director will come off as scheduled on July 25.

Actually, she’s "preparing, planning and praying." That’s her mantra.

And there are indications that the local running community shares her optimism. The general hope is that the COVID-19 pandemic that has gripped the globe will have dissipated before it’s time for the 46th annual race through the streets of Davenport.

"Since race registration opened, which was the afternoon of last year’s race, there were two days where we did not have people register," Juehring said. "Otherwise, every day we’ve had someone register."

She said there was a recent weekend after the severity of the pandemic became apparent that the trickle of registrations briefly stopped. Then it picked up again.

"I think it’s a testament to those that want to continue to run, who want to have something to look forward to," said Juehring, who has taken over for Ed Froehlich as the director of the race.