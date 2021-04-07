Bix 7 has a plan but it's written in pencil

Runners again will have the option of doing the race on a virtual basis rather than doing it in person, as people have been doing since 1975. Juehring said people have been signing up for the race for several weeks but they can decide later which way they do it.

The field for the in-person race, which occasionally has attracted 20,000 entries, will be capped at 10,000 and the entire throng will not go flying up that first hill together, as they always have.

The Bix 7 will use a “rolling start.’’ Runners will be spaced six feet apart in the starting chutes and will take off in small waves every five seconds. Juehring estimates it could take more than two hours for everyone to start.

Entries in the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, the 2-mile alternative to the full race, will start before the usual 8 a.m. and for the first time will have their own separate race rather than being blended in with the 7-milers.

For the 7-mile race, the field will be lined up according to how fast the runners are, with the elite field in front and walkers toward the back.