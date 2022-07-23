Bix 7 men's elite entries

23 — Abdi Abdirahman

Age: 45

Home: Flagstaff, Ariz.

Notable: Five-time Olympian, five-time World Cross Country team member and three-time World Championships team member ... Finished runner-up at Quad-City Times Bix 7 20 years ago ... Sixth at this year's Pittsburgh Half-Marathon ... Third at the 2020 United States Olympic Marathon Trials.

31 — Christopher Alfond

Age: 24

Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.

Notable: Massachusetts-Lowell graduate was this year's America East Conference 5K champion ... Two-time NCAA cross country national qualifier ... NCAA track and field finals qualifier ... 2019 America East Conference cross country champion.

3 — Sam Chelanga

Age: 37

Home: Colorado Springs, Colo. (native of Kenya)

Notable: Quad-City Times Bix 7 champion in 2017 ... Two-time NCAA cross country champion and two-time NCAA track champion at Liberty University ... Won 2021 Peachtree Road Race 10K ... Third at this year's USATF cross country championships ... Second at last year's USATF Half Marathon Championships.

35 — Josh Izewski

Age: 32

Home: Blowing Rock, N.C.

Notable: Seven-time All-SEC performer for track and cross country at Florida ... Was third at this year's Ashland City Half Marathon and eighth at the Houston Half Marathon ... Finished eighth at the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 2018 ... Fourth at last year's Philadelphia Distance Run Half Marathon.

33 — Simon Kimunge

Age: 22

Home: Kenya

Notable: Will be making his Quad-City Times Bix 7 debut ... Just prevailed at the Subaru 4-Mile Chase in Buffalo on July 15 ... Won the 2020 Saegaya 5,000 meters ... Fifth in the 5,000 at last year's Miyoshi Long Distance competition ... Captured 10K titles at Karatsu in 2019 and Kosa in 2018.

27 — Vincent Kiprop

Age: 27

Home: Kenya

Notable: Former Alabama star won this year's Gum Tree 10K and last year's Jaguar Opener in the 5,000 ... SEC outdoor 10,000-meter champion in 2021 ... Runner-up in 10,000 meters at 2019 NCAA Championships. ... Won five national championships at Division II Missouri Southern State before going to Alabama.

37 — Wesley Kiptoo

Age: 23

Home: Kenya

Notable: Iowa State University record holder in 10,000 meters ... Seven-time Big 12 champion and seven-time Division I All-American ... Won this year's Pittsburgh Half Marathon and the 10,000 meters at the Portland Track Festival ... NCAA Indoor National Champion in the 5,000 in 2021.

17 — Dominic Korir

Age: 29

Home: Kenya

Notable: Third Quad-City Times Bix 7 appearance after finishing fifth in 2019 and seventh in 2021 ... Third at this year's Indy Mini Marathon and eighth at the Crescent City Classic 10K ... First in 2021 Lincoln Half Marathon ... Past winner of Mercedes Benz Marathon and Broad Street 10-miler.

1 — Leonard Korir

Age: 35

Home: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Notable: Three-time Bix 7 champion (2013, 2015 and 2021) ... NCAA champion in the indoor 5,000 meters and outdoor 10,000 at Iona ... Finished 14th in 10,000 at 2016 Olympics ... Fourth in 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials ... First at this year's USATF 25K Championships and second in 15K.

41 — Nico Martinez

Age: 28

Home: Mammoth, Calif.

Notable: Champion in the 15K at this year's USATF Championships ... Third in the 15K and 20K at last year's USATF Championships ... Seventh at the 2021 Chicago Marathon and fifth in the 10,000 at the Portland Track Festival ... Runner-up at the Trials of Miles Track Meet for 10,000 meters.

39 — Reuben Misop

Age: 19

Home: Kenya

Notable: Youngest runner in the men's elite field ... Third at this year's Cooper River Bridge 10K and fourth at the Crescent City Classic 10K ... Took third at the Kenya U20 World Trials for 5,000 meters ... Flanigans Rockin Rib 10K champion in 2021.

9 — Milton Rotich

Age: 36

Home: Kenya

Notable: Became the first man in the 45-year history of the Grandma's Marathon and 50-year history of the Park Point 5-Miler in Duluth, Minn., to win both races in same year ... Fourth at last year's California International Marathon and the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon ... Runner-up at the 2019 Philadelphia Marathon.

29 — Alec Sandusky

Age: 24

Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.

Notable: Nine-time all-conference performer at Northern Kentucky University and University of Cincinnati ... 12th at this year's USATF cross country championships ... Second in the 10,000 meters at last year's American Athletic Conference championships ... All-American in the 5,000 meters indoor in 2021.

7 — Stephen Sambu

Age: 34

Home: Kenya

Notable: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona ... three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8K and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10K ... 10th at this year's Cherry Blossom 10-miler ... seventh at 2019 New York City Marathon.

21 — Fabiano Sulle

Age: 27

Home: Tanzania

Notable: Third at this year's Bolder Boulder 10K and the Bloomsday 12K ... Second at last year's NMB Dar-es-Salaam Half Marathon ... Runner-up in 10,000 meters and third in 5,000 meters at 2020 Tanzanian Championships. ... Past champion in 5,000 meters at Tanzanian Championships.

15 — Zouhain Talbi

Age: 27

Home: Morocco

Notable: Won the 5,000 meters for Oklahoma City University at this year's NAIA Championships ... Sixth at this year's Prefontaine Classic for 5,000 meters ... Second in the 5,000 at last year's Moroccan Championships ... First at the Trials of Miles 10,000 in 2021 ... Runner-up at NJCAA Championships in 2020.

11 — Patrick Tiernan

Age: 27

Home: Australia

Notable: Australian Olympic Team member in 2016 and 2021 ... Champion at this year's Portland Track Festival for 5,000 meters ... Las Vegas Half Marathon champion ... Sixth at Houston Half Marathon and ninth at Peachtree Road Race 10K ... Was 2016 Division I NCAA cross country champion at Villanova.