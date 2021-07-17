Bix 7 men's elite entries

33 — Colin Bennie
Age: 26
Home: Charlottesville, Va.
Notable: Helped Syracuse to NCAA cross country title in 2015 … ninth in U.S. Olympic trials marathon in 2020 … fourth in 2021 Peachtree Road Race 10k … sixth in USATF 15k championships in 2019 and 2021 … third in 2020 Marathon Project.
At Bix: First appearance.
3 — Sam Chelanga
Age: 36
Home: Colorado Springs, Colo. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Two-time NCAA cross country champion and two-time NCAA track champion (5,000 meters in 2011, 10,000 in 2010) at Liberty University … set NCAA 10k record in 2010 … 2016 USATF 10k champion … 2018 USATF 25k champion … won 2021 Peachtree Road Race 10k and Music City Track Carnival 10k and 5k …eighth in 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 10k, sixth in 2016.
At Bix: Second appearance … first in 2017.
27 — Noah Droddy
Age: 30
Home: Boulder, Colo.
Notable: Two-time NCAA Division III All-American at DePauw University … second in U.S. 10-mile championships and ninth in U.S half-marathon championships in 2016 … two-time qualifier for U.S. Olympic trials … second in 2020 Marathon Project.
At Bix: First appearance.
21 — Scott Fauble
Age: 29
Home: Flagstaff, Ariz.
Notable: Alternate on 2016 U.S. Olympic team … second in U.S. half-marathon championships in 2016 and U.S. 25k championships in 2018 … top American (seventh overall) in 2019 Boston Marathon … 12th in 2020 U.S. Olympic trials marathon … member of U.S. World Cross Country team … All-American at University of Portland.
At Bix: Second appearance … second in 2017.
19 — Elkanah Kibet
Age: 38
Home: Colorado Springs, Colo. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Fifth in 2021 Peachtree Road Race 10k … 16th in 2020 U.S. Olympic Marathon trials … top 11 in Boston Marathon in 2018 and 2019 … fifth in USATF 15k and 20k championships in 2018.
At Bix: Second appearance … fourth in 2016.
9 — Dominic Korir
Age: 28
Home: Kenya
Notable: First in 2021 Lincoln Half-marathon … won Miami Half-marathon in 2020 … past winner of Mercedes Benz Marathon, Broad Street 10-miler, Rite Aid Cleveland 10k, Azalea Trails 10k and Horsetooth Half-marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance … fifth in 2019.
15 — Leonard Korir
Age: 34
Home: Colorado Springs, Colo. (native of Kenya)
Notable: NCAA champion in the indoor 5,000 meters and outdoor 10,000 at Iona … ran for U.S. in 10,000 at 2016 Olympics, finishing 14th … fourth in 2020 U.S. Olympic trials marathon, 15th in 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 10k … winner of USATF 20k and half-marathon championships in 2019, 15k in 2017 and 2018 … first in 2015 New York City Half-marathon and 2017 Peachtree Road Race.
At Bix: Fourth appearance … first in 2013 and 2015, third in 2018.
29 — Frank Lara
Age: 25
Home: Boulder, Colo. (native of Mexico)
Notable: NCAA Division I All-American at Furman … USATF 15k champion in 2020, seventh in 2021 … 18th in 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 10k … third this year at Portland Track Festival 5,000 meters, sixth at Irvine 10,000.
At Bix: First appearance.
31— Augustus Maiyo
Age: 38
Home: Colorado Springs, Colo. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Competed at University of Alabama … won 2012 Marine Corps Marathon … fifth in 2020 U.S. Olympic marathon trials … 10th in 2021 Peachtree Road Race … fifth in USATF 10-mile championships in 2019.
At Bix: First appearance.
17 — Matt McClintock
Age: 27
Home: Blowing Rock, N.C.
Notable: Nine-time state high school champion in Maine … three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion at Purdue … sixth in 2021 Peachtree Road Race … first in Irvine Track Meet 10,000 meters this year.
At Bix: Second appearance … third in 2017.
11 — James Ngandu
Age: 31
Home: Kenya
Notable: NCAA Division II track and cross country All-American at Tiffin University … first this year in WTOL River Run 10k and Fresh 15k … two-time winner of Columbus Half-marathon … past winner of Philadelphia Half-marathon, Buffalo Chase 4-miler, Tulsa Run 15k, Oktober Fest 10k and Cowtown Half-marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance … sixth in 2019.
7 — Stephen Sambu
Age: 33
Home: Kenya
Notable: Nine-time NCAA All-American at Arizona … three-time winner of Shamrock Shuffle 8k and two-time winner of Falmouth Road Race, Cherry Blossom 10-miler and BAA 10k … seventh in 2019 New York City Marathon.
At Bix: Second appearance … fourth in 2019.
25 — Amanuel Mesel Tikue
Age: 30
Home: Eritrea
Notable: Competed for Eritrea in 2012 Olympics in marathon and 5,000 meters … seventh in 2018 World Half-marathon championships … top-10 in 2017 and 2018 in London and Fukuoka Marathons … fourth this year at Fresh 15k.
At Bix: First appearance.