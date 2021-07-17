Bix 7 men's elite entries

15 — Leonard Korir

Notable: NCAA champion in the indoor 5,000 meters and outdoor 10,000 at Iona … ran for U.S. in 10,000 at 2016 Olympics, finishing 14th … fourth in 2020 U.S. Olympic trials marathon, 15th in 2021 U.S. Olympic trials 10k … winner of USATF 20k and half-marathon championships in 2019, 15k in 2017 and 2018 … first in 2015 New York City Half-marathon and 2017 Peachtree Road Race.