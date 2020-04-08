Bix 7 race director: The big race is still on

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rumors of the Quad-City Times Bix 7’s demise, at least for this year, have been greatly exaggerated.

In fact, they’re simply untrue.

The 46th annual romp through the streets of Davenport, scheduled for July 25, is still on.

But for awhile Wednesday a lot of people got the idea that the race was canceled. That's what it said on the Bix 7’s Facebook page.

“I can’t officially say that our page was hacked, but somehow …’’ race director Michelle Juehring said.

“All we know is that this morning somebody called and said ‘Hey, is your event canceled?’ I said ‘No.’’’

Juehring told the Times just last week that she has received at least one new entry for the race nearly every day since last year’s Bix, even in the face of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

While most of the races across the country that were scheduled in April and June have been canceled or postponed, Bix 7 officials remain optimistic that their event will come off, as planned.

“I’m happy to know that a lot of people were concerned and reached out, but it’s simply not true,’’ Juehring said. “The race is still on.

“Should any changes happen, we would go through the proper communication channels,’’ she added.

