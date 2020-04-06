Bix 7 statues get masks as part of national movement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If you drove past Bix Plaza at the corner of River Drive and 4th Street in Davenport over the weekend, you may have noticed that the statues of Bill Rodgers and Joan Samuelson were wearing COVID-19 masks.

Quad-City Times Bix 7 race director Michelle Juehring and a few of her committee members put them there as part of a nationwide grassroots effort to support the idea of wearing masks during the current pandemic.

The primary force behind the movement was Amby Burfoot, who won the 1968 Boston Marathon, was Rodgers’ college roommate and served as the editor of Runner’s World magazine for many years.

“The idea is simple: We're runners. We appreciate our health. We want everyone to be healthy,’’ Burfoot wrote in an email to Juehring. “We want everyone to follow national guidelines.’’

Burfoot came up with the idea as he and his brother, Gary, and wife, Christina, were taking a 3-mile run in Mystic, Connecticut, and passed by a statue of 1957 Boston Marathon champion John J. Kelley.

Gary said something about how cool it would be to put a COVID-19 mask on the statue and Amby decided to run with the idea. Christina did all the sewing to make the mask and the movement took off.