Bix 7 takes on a coast-to-coast feel

"We’d love to complete the map," Juehring said. "I think now that the weather has warmed up and the school year is over, people are starting to think about summer, and in the Quad-Cities, the Bix is a big part of that."

Street banners along the race course were installed last week and while there may not be thousands of runners and walkers scaling the race-opening hill this year, Juehring said entries continue to come in.

All registration for the seven-mile, Bix 7, the two-mile Prairie Farms Quick Bix and the Arconic Jr. Bix is being done online at bix7.com this year and with no packet pick up, race T-shirts will be mailed out.

"Things are going great," she said. "People are figuring out new and different ways for how they will Bix this year."

The Bix 7 is one of a number of major road races in the country that are shifting to a virtual format this year and Juehring said organizers of many races continue to work together to create a unique experience for unique times.

Some, like the Cherry Blossom in Washington, D.C., and the Crescent City Classic in New Orleans, had only a couple of weeks to adjust to a virtual format while others including the Bix 7 have had more time to work with.

"We’re learning from each other," Juehring said. "There has been a lot of communication between race directors about what has worked, what things they would have done differently, and it’s helping because this is new for all of us."

