Bix 7 volunteer situation uncertain for this year's race

As a result, Bassman still isn’t clear on how many volunteers he needs and what he is going to need them to do. He admitted he may not have a clear picture until the week of the race.

At its peak two years ago, the Bix 7 required nearly 5,000 volunteers to coordinate and orchestrate the race and the ancillary events that go with it.

It likely won’t take quite that many this year, but Bassman still is trying to recruit as many people as he can, especially since there was a considerable turnover in volunteers when long-time race director Ed Froehlich turned the reins over to Michelle Juehring in 2019.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by calling a 24-hour hotline at 563-383-5353 or online at bix7.com/getinvolved.

“I’d rather have too many instead of scrambling at the last minute,’’ Bassman said.

“Due to the dual type race with both virtual and physical, we can’t guarantee that everybody is going to be put on a committee or on the committee that they want to be on,’’ he added. “We don’t know. It’s just more up in the air.’’

One thing that is new is that anyone volunteering to help with the Bix 7 will need to sign a waiver, simply as a precaution.

“We’ve never had to do that before,’’ Bassman said. “I understand it. We probably should have had them sign something a long time ago just in case something happened.’’

