Bix 7 women's elite entries
BIX 7 WOMEN'S ELITE ENTRIES

Bix 7 women's elite entries

  • Updated
  • 0

6 — Lindsey Flanagan

Age: 30

Home: Boulder, Colo. (originally from Roselle, Ill.)

Notable: Illinois high school cross country champion in 2008 … All-American at Washington … winner of 2021 Naples Daily News Half-marathon … second in 2021 Gate River Run 15k … 12th in U.S. Olympic trials marathon, 22nd in 10k.

At Bix: First appearance.

20 — Grace Kahura

Age: 28

Home: Boulder, Colo. (native of Kenya)

Notable: Two-time winner of Eversource Hartford Half-marathon … fourth in 2021 Grandma’s Marathon, sixth in Fresh 15k.

At Bix: First appearance.

8 — Edna Kiplagat

Age: 41

Home: Kenya

Notable: World marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 … won Los Angeles and New York City marathons in 2010 and Boston Marathon in 2017 … IAAF World Marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 … competed in 2012 Olympics … works as policewoman in Iten, Kenya.

At Bix: Third appearance … sixth in 2003, fourth in 2005.

24 — Joan Massah

Age: 31

Home: Andover, Minn. (native of Kenya)

Notable: Second in 2017 Quad Cities Marathon … two-time winner of Des Moines Marathon (2017, 2018) … set course record in 2019 Detroit Marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

4 — Diane Nukuri

Age: 36

Home: Flagstaff, Ariz. (native of Burundi)

Notable: Three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion at Iowa … competed for Burundi in Olympics in 2000 (5,000 meters), 2012 (marathon) and 2016 (10,000) … winner of 2014 Montreal Marathon … three-time winner of Steamboat 4-miler and two-time winner of Bay to Breakers 12k … fourth in 2021 Peachtree 10k.

At Bix: Fifth appearance … third in 2011, fourth in 2015, seventh in 2013, 10th in 2008.

14 — Fiona O’Keefe

Age: 23

Home: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Notable: Four-time cross country All-American at Stanford and Pac-12 female athlete of the year in 2019 … 20th in U.S. Olympic trials 10k … fourth in Saturday's USATF 6k championships.

At Bix: First appearance.

2 — Caroline Rotich

Age: 37

Home: Santa Fe, N.M. (native of Kenya)

Notable: Winner of 2015 Boston Marathon … two-time winner of New York Half-marathon … member of Kenya national team in 2011 … grew up in Nyahururu, Kenya, but attended high school in Japan and has lived in U.S. since 2009 … won five major road races in 2019.

At Bix: Sixth appearance … first in 2011, second in 2012 and 2018, third in 2013 and 2015.

18 — Joanna Thompson

Age: 28

Home: New York

Notable: Three-time All-American at NC State … Tennessee high school cross country champion … 11th in 2018 Boston Marathon … won 2021 Tobacco Road Half-marathon.

At Bix: Third appearance … ninth in 2017.

12 — Carrie Verdon

Age: 27

Home: Superior, Colo.

Notable: Two-time California high school cross country champion before starring at University of Colorado … 27th in U.S. Olympic trials 10k, 10th in 5k … second in 2021 Valley O.NE Half-marathon.

At Bix: First appearance.

16 — Taylor Werner

Age: 23

Home: Ste. Genevieve, Mo.

Notable: Four-time Missouri high school cross country champion … SEC Runner of the Year and fourth in NCAA cross country meet at Arkansas in 2019 … 11th in U.S. Olympic trials 5k … Winner of Saturday's USATF 6k championships.

At Bix: First appearance.

Edna Kiplagat

Edna Kiplagat celebrates after winning the 2017 Boston Mararthon.

 AP
