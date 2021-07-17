Bix 7 women's elite entries

6 — Lindsey Flanagan
Age: 30
Home: Boulder, Colo. (originally from Roselle, Ill.)
Notable: Illinois high school cross country champion in 2008 … All-American at Washington … winner of 2021 Naples Daily News Half-marathon … second in 2021 Gate River Run 15k … 12th in U.S. Olympic trials marathon, 22nd in 10k.
At Bix: First appearance.
20 — Grace Kahura
Age: 28
Home: Boulder, Colo. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Two-time winner of Eversource Hartford Half-marathon … fourth in 2021 Grandma’s Marathon, sixth in Fresh 15k.
At Bix: First appearance.
8 — Edna Kiplagat
Age: 41
Home: Kenya
Notable: World marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 … won Los Angeles and New York City marathons in 2010 and Boston Marathon in 2017 … IAAF World Marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 … competed in 2012 Olympics … works as policewoman in Iten, Kenya.
At Bix: Third appearance … sixth in 2003, fourth in 2005.
24 — Joan Massah
Age: 31
Home: Andover, Minn. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Second in 2017 Quad Cities Marathon … two-time winner of Des Moines Marathon (2017, 2018) … set course record in 2019 Detroit Marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
4 — Diane Nukuri
Age: 36
Home: Flagstaff, Ariz. (native of Burundi)
Notable: Three-time All-American and two-time Big Ten champion at Iowa … competed for Burundi in Olympics in 2000 (5,000 meters), 2012 (marathon) and 2016 (10,000) … winner of 2014 Montreal Marathon … three-time winner of Steamboat 4-miler and two-time winner of Bay to Breakers 12k … fourth in 2021 Peachtree 10k.
At Bix: Fifth appearance … third in 2011, fourth in 2015, seventh in 2013, 10th in 2008.
14 — Fiona O’Keefe
Age: 23
Home: Chapel Hill, N.C.
Notable: Four-time cross country All-American at Stanford and Pac-12 female athlete of the year in 2019 … 20th in U.S. Olympic trials 10k … fourth in Saturday's USATF 6k championships.
At Bix: First appearance.
2 — Caroline Rotich
Age: 37
Home: Santa Fe, N.M. (native of Kenya)
Notable: Winner of 2015 Boston Marathon … two-time winner of New York Half-marathon … member of Kenya national team in 2011 … grew up in Nyahururu, Kenya, but attended high school in Japan and has lived in U.S. since 2009 … won five major road races in 2019.
At Bix: Sixth appearance … first in 2011, second in 2012 and 2018, third in 2013 and 2015.
18 — Joanna Thompson
Age: 28
Home: New York
Notable: Three-time All-American at NC State … Tennessee high school cross country champion … 11th in 2018 Boston Marathon … won 2021 Tobacco Road Half-marathon.
At Bix: Third appearance … ninth in 2017.
12 — Carrie Verdon
Age: 27
Home: Superior, Colo.
Notable: Two-time California high school cross country champion before starring at University of Colorado … 27th in U.S. Olympic trials 10k, 10th in 5k … second in 2021 Valley O.NE Half-marathon.
At Bix: First appearance.
16 — Taylor Werner
Age: 23
Home: Ste. Genevieve, Mo.
Notable: Four-time Missouri high school cross country champion … SEC Runner of the Year and fourth in NCAA cross country meet at Arkansas in 2019 … 11th in U.S. Olympic trials 5k … Winner of Saturday's USATF 6k championships.
At Bix: First appearance.