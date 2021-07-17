Bix 7 women's elite entries

At Bix: First appearance.

2 — Caroline Rotich

Age: 37

Home: Santa Fe, N.M. (native of Kenya)

Notable: Winner of 2015 Boston Marathon … two-time winner of New York Half-marathon … member of Kenya national team in 2011 … grew up in Nyahururu, Kenya, but attended high school in Japan and has lived in U.S. since 2009 … won five major road races in 2019.

At Bix: Sixth appearance … first in 2011, second in 2012 and 2018, third in 2013 and 2015.

18 — Joanna Thompson

Age: 28

Home: New York

Notable: Three-time All-American at NC State … Tennessee high school cross country champion … 11th in 2018 Boston Marathon … won 2021 Tobacco Road Half-marathon.

At Bix: Third appearance … ninth in 2017.

12 — Carrie Verdon

Age: 27

Home: Superior, Colo.