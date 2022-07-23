Bix 7 women's elite entries

12 — Kim Conley

Age: 36

Home: Flagstaff, Ariz.

Notable: Two-time Olympian in 2012 and 2016 ... Third at the 2019 Pan American Games in the 5,000 ... Seventh at the 2020 USATF 15K championships and eighth at the 2021 USATF 5K championships ... Fourth at this year's Carlsbad, Calif., 5000, fifth at the Cherry Blossom 10 miler.

4 — Biruktayit Degefa

Age: 31

Home: Ethiopia

Notable: Has three victories this year -- Crescent City Classic 10K, Cooper Bridge Run 10K, Carlsbad 5,000 ... Was third at this year's Los Angeles Marathon and eighth at Peachtree 10K Road Race ... 2018 and 2019 Houston Marathon champion, top-10s at Boston Marathon in 2019 and 2021.

2 — Edna Kiplagat

Age: 42

Home: Kenya

Notable: Defending Quad-City Times Bix 7 champion ... Oldest runner in the women's elite field ... World marathon champion in 2011 and 2013 ... competed in 2012 Olympics ... Runner-up at 2021 Boston Marathon and fourth in 2022 ... Finished inside top 10 at New York City's Half Marathon this year.

22 — Michele Lee

Age: 28

Home: Rochester Hills, Mich.

Notable: United States Olympic Marathon Trials Participant in 2020 ... Green Bay Marathon champion in 2018 ... Finished fourth at the 2018 USATF Marathon Championships ... Was a walk-on at Wisconsin but earned scholarship by fifth year ... Ninth at Quad-City Times Bix 7 in 2018 and and 10th in 2019.

10 — Lanni Marchant

Age: 38

Home: Canada

Notable: Member of Canadian Olympic Team in 2016 and of Canadian IAAF World Half Marathon team in 2016 ... Runner-up at this year's Vancouver Marathon and eighth at the Atlanta Half Marathon ... Underwent hip surgery in the last five years ... Sixth at last year's Las Vegas Half Marathon.

8 — Mary Munana

Age: 27

Home: Kenya

Notable: Captured River Bank 5K and 10K titles this year ... Runner-up at this year's Atlanta Half Marathon ... Placed third in 10K at Crescent City Classic and fifth at Cooper Bridge 10K ... Won three races in 2021 ... Seventh in 10,000 meters at 2017 Kenyan Championships.

14 — Fiona O'Keeffe

Age: 24

Home: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Notable: Third at last year's Quad-City Times Bix 7 ... Sixth at this year's USATF Outdoor Championships in 5,000 meters ... Fourth in the 5,000 at the Portland Track Festival and fourth at this year's Houston Half Marathon ... Participant in the 2021 United States Olympic Trials in 10,000 meters.

6 — Caroline Rotich

Age: 38

Home: Kenya

Notable: Won the Pittsburgh Half Marathon and placed sixth at the Los Angeles Marathon this year ... Quad-City Times Bix 7 champion in 2011 and runner-up in 2012 ... Collected four victories in 2019, including Philadelphia Half Marathon ... Has won the Las Vegas, New York Half and Boston Marathons in her career.

16 — Tristan Van Ord

Age: 27

Home: Blowing Rock, N.C.

Notable: 2020 United States Olympic Marathon Trials participant ... Champion at this year's 7.1-mile Litchfield Road Race ... Third at the 2020 Tallahassee Half Marathon and third at last year's Grandma Marathon ... Fifth at this year's Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

26 — Kassie Parker

Age: 22

Home: Dubuque

Notable: Loras senior-to-be is NCAA Division III record holder at 3,000, 5,000 and 10,000 meters ... D-III national cross country champion last fall ... Runner-up this spring in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at nationals ... Did not start running until her sophomore year of high school at Clayton Ridge.

24 — Bria Wetsch

Age: 34

Home: Centennial, Colo.

Notable: Two-time Olympic Trials qualifier ... Former University of Oregon runner was inside the top 15 this year at the USATF 15K Championships, Houston Half Marathon and Boston Marathon ... She was third at last year's Horsetooth Half Marathon and 10th at the USATF 10K Championships.