Bix bands: Matt Tolentino will perform Bix-era music at the Quad-City Times Bix 7

By the time Matt Tolentino was 8 years old, he had listened to all kinds of music, from classic rock to classical orchestras.

But then he heard old jazz, and it changed everything.

"Hearing the 1920s music was different for me, it triggered something other music hadn't," Tolentino said.

Now the career jazz musician and singer will help bring the music of the 1920s and Bix Beiderbecke back to the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Tolentino, from Cincinnati, will perform alongside a 10-piece band at The Heights of the Era, an all-day music event in Lindsay Park during and after the Bix 7 on July 24. They will play at 9:20 p.m., the last group of the night.

The group will play original sheet music of popular songs from the 1920s and 30s, Tolentino said, making the performance as authentic as possible.

"It'll be just like it was done 100 years ago, which is hard to believe," he said.

Throughout his career as a musician, Tolentino has learned to play clarinet, saxophone, piano, accordion, tuba, banjo and guitar — and will pick up whatever instrument is needed to make the gig happen.