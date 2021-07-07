Bix bands: Quad City Ukulele Club ready to jam on the Quad-City Times Bix 7 course

When one thinks of ukulele music, Tiny Tim and Israel Kamakawiwo'ole playing "Tiptoe through the Tulips" or "Over the Rainbow" probably come to mind. But that won't be what runners hear as they pass the Quad City Ukulele Club at the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The group, who has played on the Bix course since its founding in 2012, will instead play the hits of Jimmy Buffett, the Beatles, and Creedence Clearwater Revival from their spot on Kirkwood Boulevard and Iowa Street.

"We stay away from the prototypical ukulele music," original QC Ukulele Club member Phil Vernon said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic canceled events and closed off popular venues for the club, like retirement homes, they were playing around 80 performances a year. They had also been expanding their practices to around six a month.

"The door suddenly got slammed," Vernon said.

Performances are generally attended by 13-15 group members, and practices are attended by anyone who has the time. The club started with around seven members, and now numbers fluctuate, as there's no formal membership. Anyone is welcome, Vernon said.

Events have come back this summer, and the club has been able to perform at a few outdoor venues.