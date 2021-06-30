Bix bands: Rambunctious to play first public show at Quad-City Times Bix 7

After years of focusing on classical guitar, Randy Pobanz decided to get back into bass and start a band with his son and friend.

However, the rock and blues band only got to play a few private shows before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Now, the band is back and ready to introduce itself to the public at the 47th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7.

Rambunctious, made up of bassist Pobanz, drummer Eric Pobanz and guitarist and lead vocalist Larry Smith, will play covers of classic rock songs along the Bix 7 route July 24.

"I'm really looking forward to it," Randy Pobanz said.

The group mostly plays rock and blues music from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. This will be their first public show since forming a year-and-a-half ago.

Pobanz said they only came up with their name this past weekend after throwing around ideas for a while.

The name Rambunctious came about when Smith noticed Pobanz's dog acting hyper. He commented on the dog using the word rambunctious, and they both decided that it was a good name for them.