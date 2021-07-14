Bix bands: United Township drum line returns to keep the beat at Quad-City Times Bix 7

United Township High School students will pound the drums while runners pound the pavement at the 2021 Quad-City Times Bix 7.

The United Township drum line will return to the road race this year after a year-and-a-half without performing. Band director Michael Wawrzynski said he and the students are raring to get back to playing for crowds, a feeling he's sure many groups share.

"Every ensemble is excited to get back to it," he said.

Wawrzynski noted that the drum line has been performing at the Bix for much longer than the six years he's been at United Township. He believes they've had a presence along the route since the early days of the race.

As the Bix draws in runners and spectators by the thousands, the race is by far the largest performance for the drum line, though not everyone stops to listen to the whole set. They'll play at the top of Brady Street this year, at Palmer College.

Ten to 12 of the 17 battery and front ensemble drum line members will stand on the sideline, playing stand cheers, street beats that are played at parades and other events, and segments from the main show this year. Wawrzynski said they didn't submit music for the virtual Quad-City Times Bix 7 last year.