One of the hallmarks of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 under the guidance of race director Ed Froehlich is that the race seems to add some new element or twist nearly every year.
It has added a kids race, an uphill sprint event, a 2-mile alternative and assorted other things through the years. And in Froehlich’s 40th and final year with the race, the Bix 7 is adding something new again.
The 45th annual race through the streets of Davenport, scheduled for July 27, has added a First Responders Challenge.
Police, fire and EMS employees from Davenport, Bettendorf, Moline, Rock Island and East Moline as well as Scott and Rock Island Counties will compete in the 7-mile race with the top three teams earning prize money for their municipality.
The new event will be sponsored by the Quad-Cities Premier Buick GMC dealers, comprised of Green Buick GMC in Davenport, Key in Moline, Yemm in Galesburg and Piehl in Princeton.
“We’ve been a part of the Bix for five or six years and we think it’s a great event,’’ said Eric Dresing, owner of the Green dealership. “We really enjoy it. We thought about what can we do to sort of enhance our sponsorship a little bit?’’
Froehlich had talked to the dealers about possibly sponsoring one of the existing aspects of the race but Dresing said they really wanted to create something new. They thought about possibly doing something to benefit military personnel.
“I think Ed steered us toward the first responders a little more and we said ‘We love that, too,’’’ Dresing said. “Along with an appreciation for the military, we feel the same way about the people who keep us safe. That’s an easy one to get behind.’’
Each municipality will field a team of six competitors. Only the four best times will count but those times must include runners of both genders. The fastest total time will earn $3,000 with second place getting $1,500 and third place $500.
Ellen Hermiston, the operations director of the Bix 7, said that the seven municipalities were immediately enthusiastic about the idea when it was first pitched to them.
“It was a unanimous ‘Heck, yeah,’’’ she said.
She said five of the seven municipalities already have finalized their teams.
“It’s coming together,’’ she added. “We’re kind of anxious to see how it all works out.’’
Hermiston said the plan is to start small with the first responders race and build on it in years to come.
“We didn’t want to go too big the first year and then have it be a complete failure,’’ she said. “We wanted to just dip our toe in the pool instead of diving in headfirst.’’
In years to come, it could include additional municipalities or those already involved could add extra teams. For example, one of the cities could field separate teams for firemen, police officers and EMTs.
“We’ve got a lot of other ways we can go depending on what happens this year,’’ Hermiston said. “We’ll wait and see.’’
Dresing said he’s sure the new Bix element will take off in a big way.
“I feel like the Bix is a great community event,’’ he said. “Obviously to put that on with the number of people who are in Davenport, obviously the EMTs, the firefighters, the police are a big part of it. We need all those people to protect us and take care of us so we thought it would be cool to have them involved in the event that way.’’