Every now and then it happens. A runner who is not part of the elite field brought in for the Bix 7, breaks through to grab a piece of the prize money.
On Saturday, it was Michelle Lee’s turn. The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, runner beat out several of the elites to finish ninth and earn $600.
Lee is a former University of Wisconsin runner who arrived in Madison as a walk-on, worked her way into a scholarship and ended up placing 127th in the NCAA cross country meet in 2016.
But she’d never run the Bix before.
“My boyfriend and his family have been coming here for years and they always talked about how great it was,’’ Lee said. “I wanted to try it myself.’’
Family focus: Competing in her 37th Bix 7 on Saturday, Gwenell Hobson of Albany, Illinois, accomplished more than running one of the best times ever in the 70-74 women's age group, 1 minute, 3.36 seconds.
She also enjoyed experiencing it as her granddaugther, Allie Kamenski of Rogers, Arkansas, competed in the Bix 7 for first time.
"This is the year of the family in the Bix and I lived it,'' Hobson said. "She had a great time. I had a great time. It was a really special day.''
Hobson enjoyed helping friend Judie Gulley of Orion, Illinois, celebrate her win the 75-79 women's age group.
"We're all great friends, but we're pretty competitive, too, once we get out there,'' Hobson said. "It was just a great time all the way around.''
Setting the standard: Andriette Wickstrom of Storm Lake, Iowa, cut 32 seconds off of her Bix 7 time from a year ago Saturday, but her finish in 51:57 did not allow her to repeat as the women's 60-64 age-group champion.
Joan Samuelson took that honor. The 1984 Olympic gold medalist won the age group with a time of 49:01.
Age-group records: Saturday’s cooler temperatures were conducive to fast times in the Bix 7 and that was evident in the older men’s age groups, where three records were set.
Todd Reller of Newburgh, Indiana, broke the course record for men ages 55-59, running the course in 42 minutes, 13 seconds.
Richard Kutzner of Casa Grande, Arizona, wiped out a 13-year-old record for men 75-79 by covering the distance in 54:58.
And Herb Townsend of Naples, Florida, lopped more than five minutes off the 80-over record with a time of 1:08:49.
Moving on up: Two 2017 Bix 7 men's age group champions who moved to older age groups this year continued their winning ways Saturday.
Ben Lloyd of Davenport, the 30-34 winner last year, won the 35-39 age group and shaved five seconds off of his time from a year ago with a finish of 36:54.
Kutzner also repeated, winning a year ago in the 70-74 age group and taking first among entries in the 75-79 category this year.
Still elite: Kathleen Schmitt of Bettendorf, a former Bix 7 Beat the Elite winner, repeated as an age group winner Saturday. She won the 65-69 category in 58:41.
Schmitt already owns the age-group record in that category, setting it a year ago at 57:59. She was the only Bix 7 age group champion to repeat from a year ago in the same age group.