Ed Lillis met his goal of finishing the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in under three hours Saturday, but "Bix on sticks" turned out to be even more of a memorable experience than he anticipated.
"All the way along the course, people were shouting encouragement. The support was incredible," said Lillis, a participant in every race in the event’s 45-year history who made his way around the seven-mile course through the streets of Davenport on crutches.
Recovering from surgery to replace a broken hip replacement, Lillis was flanked by his sons James and John every step of the way as they toured the hill-filled course.
Throughout the race, the longtime Rock Island High School boys track and assistant football coach heard shouts of "Go, Ed" and "Go get it, coach," providing motivation beyond what Lillis expected.
"The hills, they were a bit of a challenge, but we got through it. It was an incredible experience, a real special day," Lillis said.
And when he crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 37 minutes, 28 seconds, Lillis was greeted by an ovation, given a medal all of this year’s race participants received and had a chance to sit down for a welcomed rest.
"I think I’ll take it easy for the rest of the day," Lillis said.
The other three entries who have participated in every Bix 7 extended their string of completing the race as well.
Don Fish of Davenport ran the course in 1:12.57, Gary Fischer of Iowa City finished in 1:50.39 and Steve Clark of Streamwood, Illinois, completed the Bix 7 in 2:03.26.
A good day: Legendary Bix 7 participant Joan Samuelson finished second in the women’s master’s competition Saturday, touring the seven-mile course in 45:54.
It will take longer than that for her to wrap her arms around the notion that the race was the last of the 40 Ed Froehlich has served as the Bix 7 race director.
"He has done so much for our sport," Samuelson said. "Ed and this race have not only done so much for the community, but also for running in the Midwest. He has done such a terrific job over the years, and Michelle (Juehring, the 2020 Bix 7 race director) and her folks will build on that and add to it with their own ideas."
Finishing 30th among female entries, Samuelson enjoyed her run Saturday. Her time was more than three minutes better than a year ago and it's the 32nd time in 33 tries she has been among the top 30 female finishers.
"It was kind of a chilly start, but it warmed up quickly on the course. It was a very Bix day," she said.
Bill satisfied: Bix 7 legend Bill Rodgers crossed the finish line in 1 hour and 14 seconds to place fourth in the men’s 70-74 age group. It may not seem like much to someone who has won 22 marathons in his life, but Rodgers was pleased.
"I ran my best so I’m happy," said Rodgers, now 71 and running in his 40th straight Bix 7.
"You get older and then there’s all the accumulated miles of all the years," he added. "Plus, I think it was a little hotter out there this year."
Mastering the field: Bryan Glass, a Geneseo native now living in Springfield, repeated as the men’s masters winner at the Bix 7. The 45-year old ran the race in 37:27, three seconds off of his time from a year ago.
"I’m going home happy," Glass said after winning the master’s title for the fourth time in the last six years.
Jason Holroyd of St. Louis took second and Greg Barker of Coal Valley finished third among master’s entries age 40 and over.
Shannon Mauser-Suing of Gretna, Nebraska, won the master’s division for women. The 41-year old finished in 45:34.
Hot times: The temperature at the start of this year’s Bix 7 was 75 degrees, matching the seventh-warmest start in the race’s 45-year history. Repeating the feat: Three Bix 7 entries repeated age-group championships they won a year ago.
Craig Curley of Tucson, Arizona, won the men’s 30-34 division for the second straight year while Bridget Carlson of Aurora, Illinois, repeated in the women’s 55-59 age group and Gwenell Hobson of Albany, Illinois, took first again in the 70-74 women’s age group.
Q-C connections: A number of Quad-City area entries won their age groups at the Bix 7.
Male winners included Tarun Vedula of Bettendorf in the 15 and under category, Eli Soliz of Moline in the 40-44 group and Frank Bay of Milan in the 75-79 grouping.
Female entries with the fastest times in their groups included Bella D’Antico of Bettendorf in the 15 and under age group, Jen Paul of Bettendorf in the 35-39 category, Cindy Sparks of Muscatine in the 50-54 group, Janelle Swanberg of Davenport in the 65-69 group, Hobson in the 70-74 category and Eileen Tucker of Davenport among competitors age 80 and over.
Fastest feet: Two Bix 7 entries established new age-group records Saturday.
Angelo Rinchluso of Decatur, Illinois, broke the existing record for entries in the men’s 70-74 age group by eight seconds with his time of 52:41, and Hobson broke her own record in the women’s 70-74 age group with a time of 1:02.39. Hobson’s time was 1:03 faster than what she finished in during the 2018 race and six seconds better than Lois Gilmore's 2004 time.
Those records are since changes in age groups began being broken down in five-year groupings in 2007. Warren Bystedt actually ran the race in 51 minutes flat as a 70-year-old in 2000.
Eli Soliz, of Moline pours water over his head while running along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A volunteer arranges cups of water for runner in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Gracie Braden, 7, and Ren Nolte, 6, put out their hands to high five runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners attempt to grab a cup of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, cheering for Kyle Burk during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Committee Chairman of the bix Clara Littig cheers on runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Encouraging chalk drawings along McClellan Blvd. for runners participating in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Cindy Gair of East Moline rings a cowbell welcoming runners on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners walk through cups of water along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Easton Braden, 5, Ren Nolte, 6, and Gracie Braden, 7, dance before runners hit McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Residents on McClellan Blvd. watch as runners pass by during the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Doug Burk holds a sign for his son, while his wife Patti Burk hold their granddaughter Lylah, 2, who gets a hug from her father Kyle Burk while competing in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Kyle Snelson, 10, of Des Moines waits for runners along McClellan Blvd. to hand out water to before the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Ben Smith, 12, and his cousin Sam League, 9 make chalk drawings before runners take to the streets in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
072819-BIX7-JG-21.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-23.jpg
072819-BIX7-JG-24.jpg
A runner catches a jello shot on McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
072819-BIX7-JG-27.jpg
Runners along McClellan Blvd. in the Quad-City Times Bix 7, Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Davenport.
072819-BIX7-JG-29.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-31.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-33.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-35.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-37.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-39.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-41.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-43.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-45.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-47.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-JG-49.jpg
Scenes from the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7.
072819-BIX7-AA-001.jpg
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya crosses the finish of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 leading the female runners with a time of 36:04 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya is interviewed by media members after winning the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 with a time of 32:34 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport crosses the finish line with help from incoming race director Michelle Juehring and Genesis medical staff volunteers during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
Outgoing race director Ed Froehlich, left, and race director Michelle Juehring walk and talk while waiting for leaders at the finish line of the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya finishes the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in first place with a time of 32:34 in Davenport on Saturday.
Race winner Leonard Barsoton, right, congratulates lead female runner Joyciline Jepkosgei after finishing the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Isle of Capri Beat the Elite Challenge runner Mallory Asbe of Davenport is helped to the finish by race staff during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport on Saturday.
072819-BIX7-AA-011
Runners make their way up Brady Street hill during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A runner works out in a loft gym overlooking the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Medals are handed out to racers after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot Guard riders prepare to lead the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya finishes as the first female racer with a time of 36:04 during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Alyson Johnson of Minneapolis waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Tyler Hampton of Naperville finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Patriot Guard rider takes off to lead the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Madison Yaddof, 17, of Bettendorf waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Joyciline Jepkosgei of Kenya adjusts her shoe laces after finishing the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
The Palmer spine makes its way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners near the end of the Prairie Farms Quick Bix during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Greg Barker of Coal Valley finishes the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Nolan Raabe, 8, of Bettendorf runs with James, left, and Erin Raabe during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Racers walk away from the finish line of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Brad Theyerl of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm waves to the camera on her way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Leonard Barsoton of Kenya talks to media after winning the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners stretch before the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Patriot guard riders make their way up Brady Street during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
A Patriot Guard rider waves to the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Sean Moeller of Davenport crosses the finish of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Runners take off from the start of the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
An Elvis impersonator gestures for the camera during the 45th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-043
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-045
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-047
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-049
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-051
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-053
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-055
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-057
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-059
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-061
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-063
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-065
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-067
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-069
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-071
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-073
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-075
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-077
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-079
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-081
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-083
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-085
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-087
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-089
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-091
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-093
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-095
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-097
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-099
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-101
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-103
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-AA-105
Scenes from the 45th annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 in Davenport, Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Phil Vernon, of Davenport, performs with the Quad Cities Ukulele Club during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Shawn Busch, of Eldridge, holds his daughter Ardyn, 2, during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Flags are displayed near a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Motorcycles make their way at the start of the race during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
The elite runners lead the pack during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Quad-City Times photographer John Schultz photographs the elite runners from the back of a motorcycle during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-020a.jpg
Michael Heffernan runs through a sprinkler station during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Elizabeth Mallon waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Patrick Martinez waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners cool off on a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Lee Marbach jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Emma Detoye, 8, runs into the sunshine during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Tyler Reyes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Matthew Hayes goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Alivea Vigil, 15, goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Geoff Bueker goes down a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Runners use a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Adam Lyons jumps on to a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Luke Rodriguez jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Thomas Bergthold jumps onto a slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Benjamin Mallon uses a slip and slide to cool off during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Cassie Rizzo waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Robin Blessent waves during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Patrick Kelsall throws his hands up during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-094a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-100a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Pete Drahozal, of Eldridge, plays a 1929 Helicon during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Rock Island High School track coach Ed Lillis uses crutches during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-108a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
McKenna Beessler, 1, of Cedar Rapids holds a sign that says go during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-116a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Lily Smith, 9, of LeClaire, sprays water from a hose on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-123a.jpg
Olivia Kramer, 4, of Davenport, gives out high fives to runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-125a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-131a.jpg
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-138a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-145a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-149a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-155a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Kurt Janssens, of Davenport, wets down the slip and slide during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-161a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-163a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-167a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-172a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-174a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-176a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-180a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-186a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-191a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-194a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-197a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-201a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-203a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-206a.jpg
Scenes from the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
Jason Hartley, of Milan, performs during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-213a.jpg
Doug Moore, of Iowa City, uses a squirt gun to spray water on runners during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-MM-217a.jpg
Hollywood Henderson and Shannon Neal play to the camera during the 45th Annual Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 27, 2019, on Kirkwood Blvd.
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-002
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-004
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
072819-BIX7-POST-KS-006
Scenes from the Post Race Party following the 45th Anniversary Quad-City Times BIX7 in downtown Davenport, Iowa Saturday, July 27, 2019.
