{{featured_button_text}}

With the motto, "If you're going to drink all day, you have to start in the morning," Ryan Teel sets up what he believes to be the best bloody Mary bar on the race course, beginning at 7 a.m.

Teel first opened shop nine years ago after a race associate stopped by to tell him that his home and yard on Kirkwood Boulevard near Spring Street would be the perfect place for a band.

Teel took it from there, even though, as he says, "it's early in the morning."

He buys about five 1.75 liter bottles of vodka and usually goes through them all. Celery sticks and dill pickle and celery spears sub for swizzle sticks.

This year Teel also hired a band called the Heavies, a Dubuque group that plays everything from classic rock to a little country.

— Alma Gaul

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags